Federal officials warn pharmacists about denying abortion medication

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal officials Wednesday warned pharmacies to comply with civil rights law, amid reports of pharmacists turning away women seeking to fill prescriptions for abortion medication and other treatments following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “As our nation faces another significant health care crisis, this guidance is to remind the roughly 60,000 retail pharmacies in the United States of the unique role pharmacies play in ensuring access to comprehensive reproductive health care services,” according to guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services that was shared with reporters.

The officials cited recent news reports and legal filings in which pharmacists in states including Louisiana and Texas have refused to fill prescriptions for medication abortion, citing the high court’s decision on Roe and new state abortion restrictions taking effect.

Advertisement

Under the guidance issued Wednesday, officials cited federal civil rights laws, including provisions in the Affordable Care Act, that they said prohibit pharmacists from making their own decisions about the suitability of a prescribed medication for patients, as well as other situations that they said would constitute discrimination against patients.

“The Department is committed to improving maternal health — including for individuals who experience miscarriages — and vigorous enforcement of our civil rights laws is one way in which we plan to do so,” the guidance says. “Discrimination against pregnant people on the basis of their pregnancy or related conditions … is a form of sex discrimination.”

A senior health department official told reporters on a media call that the decision to warn pharmacies is part of the government’s broader response to the abortion ruling.

Advertisement

“HHS is committed to ensuring everyone can access health care free of discrimination,” the official said. “We think today’s guidance helps take a step in this direction in help providing patients, providers and pharmacists and pharmacies, reassurances that federal law can help protect that access to care.”

The official also said that people who believed they have faced discrimination when seeking to fill abortion medication prescriptions can file formal complaints with the federal health agency’s civil rights office.

President Biden and his deputies have scrambled to respond to last month’s abortion ruling, repeatedly highlighting other regulations that they say should still ensure access to reproductive health-care services. Administration officials earlier this week reminded physicians they must terminate a pregnancy if doing so is necessary to stabilize a patient in an emergency medical situation, under federal laws.

GiftOutline Gift Article