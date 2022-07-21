Unvaccinated Rockland County, N.Y. man diagnosed with polio

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade has been confirmed in an unvaccinated individual in Rockland County, N.Y., local and state health officials announced Thursday. While the origins of the case are still being investigated, the 20-year-old man had traveled to Poland and Hungary earlier this year and was hospitalized in June, according to a public health official close to the investigation who was not authorized to speak on the record. He was initially diagnosed with a possible case of acute flaccid myelitis, caused by inflammation of the spinal cord that results in severe muscle weakness and paralysis. But subsequent testing detected a type of polio that indicates transmission from outside the United States, according to a joint alert Thursday from the New York State Health Department and Rockland County.

The patient has since been discharged and living at home with his wife and children. He is able to stand, but is having difficulty walking, the official said.

Advertisement

Rockland County and New York State health officials on Thursday alerted clinicians to be vigilant for additional cases.

Asked about the possibility of more polio cases emerging locally, Rockland County Health Commissioner Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said, “We only have the one case. Let’s hope that’s all we find.”

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said at the news conference that the patient who is infected is not contagious.

Polio is a life-threatening viral disease that causes permanent paralysis in people who are not fully vaccinated in about 5 out of every 1,000 cases. Most of the U.S. population has protection against the disease because they were vaccinated during childhood. But in communities with low vaccination coverage, people who are not vaccinated are at high risk. There is no treatment for polio, but vaccination prevents the disease.

Advertisement

Due to the success of a national vaccination program after the vaccine was introduced in 1955, polio cases were cut dramatically. The last naturally occurring cases in the United States were recorded in 1979.

While still rare, more recent polio infections in the United States were imported through travel or contact with someone who had received oral polio vaccine in another country. The last known U.S. case was recorded by the CDC in 2013.

Polio is very contagious, and a person can spread the virus even if they aren’t sick. Symptoms, which can be mild and flu-like, can take up to 30 days to appear, during which time an infected individual can shed the virus to others. Though rare, some polio cases can result in paralysis or death.

The virus typically enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with the fecal matter of an infected person. Respiratory transmission and oral to oral transmission through saliva may also account for some cases.

Advertisement

Up to 95 percent of people infected with polio have no symptoms, yet they can still spread the virus. About 4 to 5 percent of infected people have minor symptoms such as fever, muscle weakness, headache, nausea, and vomiting. One to two percent of infected people develop severe muscle pain and stiffness in the neck and back. Less than 1 percent of polio infections result in paralysis.

The Rockland County man lives in a community that has been historically undervaccinated and was the epicenter of the measles outbreak in 2019, according to the public health official who spoke on condition on anonymity.

In this case, genetic sequencing performed by the Wadsworth Center, New York state’s public health laboratory, and confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showed a type of polio virus that indicates transmission from someone who received the oral polio vaccine, according to an alert issued Thursday by the New York State Health Department and Rockland County, N.Y.

Advertisement

There are two types of vaccine that can prevent polio. Inactivated poliovirus vaccine, or IPV, is given as an injection in the leg or arm, depending on the patient’s age. Only IPV has been used in the United States since 2000.

Oral poliovirus vaccine, or OPV, is still used throughout much of the world. The oral polio vaccine is no longer authorized or administered in the United States because of its potential to cause vaccine-derived poliovirus. This case suggests that the virus may have originated in a location where the oral vaccine is administered, outside of the United States, the alert from New York state and Rockland County said.

Wild type polio is the naturally occurring form of the virus. However some people can become infected from a weakened strain of the virus that was used to make the oral polio vaccine early on. Most countries, including the U.S., immunize children using vaccine made from a form of the virus that is no longer alive. But some people become infected by a weakened strain of the virus shed by children vaccinated with the oral polio vaccine .

Advertisement

“Many of you may be too young to remember polio, but when I was growing up, this disease struck fear in families, including my own,” Day said in a statement. “The fact that it is still around decades after the vaccine was created shows you just how relentless it is. Do the right thing for your child and the greater good of your community and have your child vaccinated now.”

Rockland County plans to host polio vaccination clinics starting Friday. Health officials are urging anyone who is unvaccinated, including those who are pregnant, or are concerned they might have been exposed, to get vaccinated. Individuals who are already vaccinated but are at risk of exposure should receive a booster, which will also be available at the clinics.

GiftOutline Gift Article