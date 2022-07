More than 19,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 76 countries this year, most of those in countries that don’t typically see the virus. In the United States, more than 3,500 cases have been confirmed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global health emergency , its highest-level warning, and Biden officials are weighing a similar declaration , as experts express worry the virus may gain a permanent foothold in the United States and other countries where it is not traditionally found.

Normally the virus is found mostly in central and western Africa — where it is endemic in some animals who pass it to humans.

What is worrying global health experts about this outbreak is that it is spreading via human-to-human contact, primarily among networks of men who have sex with men. Scientists are trying to figure out whether recent mutations to the virus are helping it spread in ways they don’t yet fully understand.