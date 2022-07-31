‘Rebound’ coronavirus cases: What to know after Biden tests positive again

Coronavirus: What you need to read

The latest: BA.5 is the most recent omicron offshoot, and it’s quickly become the dominant strain in the U.S. Here’s what to know about it, and why vaccines may only offer limited protection.

Vaccines: Will you need a fourth coronavirus vaccine? Expect a booster shot specifically targeting the omicron variant to roll out this fall, and immunizations for children under 5 became available this summer. You can also track how many Americans have been vaccinated.

Mask guidance: You aren’t required to wear a mask when flying anymore, but most experts still say you should. We created a guide to help you decide when to keep wearing face coverings.

Where do things stand? See the latest coronavirus numbers in the U.S. and across the world. The omicron variant is behind much of the recent spread.

