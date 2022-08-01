When you have covid, here’s how you know you are no longer contagious

You’ve got covid-19. When can you exit isolation? If you do resume activities outside your home, can you be sure you’re no longer contagious?
The important thing to consider, experts say, is that every person and every case of covid is unique. There is no hard-and-fast rule for how sick a person will get or how long a person remains infectious. The guidelines offer a general framework, but patients should take into account their different circumstances, priorities and resources to assess risk.
The latest: BA.5 is the most recent omicron offshoot, and it’s quickly become the dominant strain in the U.S. Here’s what to know about it, and why vaccines may only offer limited protection.
Vaccines: Will you need a fourth coronavirus vaccine? Expect a booster shot specifically targeting the omicron variant to roll out this fall, and immunizations for children under 5 became available this summer. You can also track how many Americans have been vaccinated.
Mask guidance: You aren’t required to wear a mask when flying anymore, but most experts still say you should. We created a guide to help you decide when to keep wearing face coverings.
Where do things stand? See the latest coronavirus numbers in the U.S. and across the world. The omicron variant is behind much of the recent spread.
For the latest news, sign up for our free newsletter.