Health

When you have covid, here’s how you know you are no longer contagious

By
and 
 
August 1, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Patients diagnosed with covid-19 rest in beds at a field hospital in Bangkok on July 21. (Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Comment

You’ve got covid-19. When can you exit isolation? If you do resume activities outside your home, can you be sure you’re no longer contagious?

It’s complicated. Be forewarned: Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are nuanced but a little confusing.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Those guidelines are under review and may change. Several infectious-disease experts said they believe patients with covid should have a negative test before exiting isolation. The CDC currently leaves that as an option and does not explicitly recommend it.

The important thing to consider, experts say, is that every person and every case of covid is unique. There is no hard-and-fast rule for how sick a person will get or how long a person remains infectious. The guidelines offer a general framework, but patients should take into account their different circumstances, priorities and resources to assess risk.

Loading...
Loading...