How the Inflation Reduction Act might affect your health care

If signed into law, the party’s long-stalled economic package would prevent huge spikes in the cost of health insurance for roughly 13 million Americans. It would limit seniors’ drugs costs at $2,000 a year. And it would place a cap of $35 a month on how much diabetics enrolled in Medicare would pay for insulin, a lifesaving medication.

Congressional Democrats are on the verge of passing their most significant health-care legislation in more than a decade , delivering a major victory to President Biden, who has made tackling the high price of care a key plank of his domestic agenda.

After more than a year of fraught negotiations, the economic package won the support of all Senate Democrats on Sunday, and heads to the House, where it’s expected to advance this week. The bill doesn’t make changes to the health-care system as sweeping as the party originally envisioned, and some policies will take years to be implemented. But, three months before the midterm elections, Democrats are already gearing up to tout the measures on the campaign trail.