How the Inflation Reduction Act might affect your health care

Congressional Democrats are on the verge of passing their most significant health-care legislation in more than a decade, delivering a major victory to President Biden, who has made tackling the high price of care a key plank of his domestic agenda.
After more than a year of fraught negotiations, the economic package won the support of all Senate Democrats on Sunday, and heads to the House, where it’s expected to advance this week. The bill doesn’t make changes to the health-care system as sweeping as the party originally envisioned, and some policies will take years to be implemented. But, three months before the midterm elections, Democrats are already gearing up to tout the measures on the campaign trail.
“There’s a whole range of things that are really game-changing for ordinary folks. Now, some of it is not going to kick in for a little bit, but it’s all good,” Biden told reporters Monday. “When you sit down at that kitchen table at the end of the month, you’re going to be able to pay a whole hell of a lot more bills because you’re paying less in medical bills.”