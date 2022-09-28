Should I still be worried about monkeypox?

New monkeypox cases are declining in the United States, a trend public health officials and clinicians attribute to vaccination and changes in behavior.
The CDC is expanding eligibility for vaccination against a virus that has infected more than 25,000 people in the United States. Despite the decrease in new cases, severe infections have been showing up in recent weeks among men, the majority of them Latino and Black, according to the CDC. The agency issued a health advisory to clinicians Thursday alerting them about “severe manifestations” of disease in men with weak immune systems because they have advanced HIV. In many instances, these patients have had more than 100 lesions.