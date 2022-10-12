Updated coronavirus boosters now available for children as young as 5

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Updated coronavirus booster shots are now available for children as young as 5, following an emergency authorization Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration. A few hours after the FDA action, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended the shots — the final step before the vaccines can be administered.

The reformulated boosters are bivalent — they include components of the original strain of the virus and of omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which make up about 80 percent of the virus circulating in the United States, according to the CDC.

Health officials said the re-engineered boosters are needed to bolster protection that has waned since previous vaccinations and to counter new variants that are more transmissible and capable of evading immune defenses.

Advertisement

The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster shot for children 5 to 11. That shot was already cleared for individuals 12 and older. The agency also authorized the updated Moderna booster for children 6 to 17. Previously, it had been authorized for those 18 and older.

“Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes covid-19,” Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine official, said in a statement. “Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of covid-19, including hospitalization and death.”

The new Moderna boosters are available immediately in pharmacies and doctors’ offices, federal officials said. The Pfizer-BioNTech boosters are expected to be available next week. The old monovalent booster shots are no longer authorized for these age groups, the FDA said.

Advertisement

The new boosters are “very good news for children and their families,” said James Campbell, professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He said some adults inaccurately minimize the risk that covid poses to children.

“It is a mistake to believe that children do not get sick, or severely sick, from covid,” Campbell said. “And it is a mistake to persistently compare the severity of covid in children to covid in adults.”

Instead, he said, covid should be compared to other pediatric illnesses, adding that covid is near the top of causes of death among children.

But whether parents will get their children the retooled boosters is far from clear. Since the FDA rushed out the bivalent boosters for older age groups in late August, the uptake has been disappointingly slow. Only about 11.5 million Americans have received the updated shots, according to CDC data through Oct. 6.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Ashish Jha, the White House covid-19 coordinator, called on Americans to get the redesigned boosters by Halloween so that the protection kicks in by Thanksgiving.

“If you are up to date with your vaccines and if you get treated, if you have a breakthrough infection, your risk of dying from covid is now close to zero,” Jha said in a briefing Tuesday.

He and other Biden administration officials have expressed concern that cooler weather will bring a surge of covid cases as people move indoors and respiratory infections spread.

Vaccinations of children and adolescents with the primary two-shot series also have lagged. Only 31 percent of children 5 to 11 years old have gotten the two shots, and 58 percent of 12-to-17-year-olds have completed the series, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics analysis of CDC data.

Advertisement

The updated boosters can be administered at least two months after the initial, two-shot series of the vaccine or after a previous booster.

In authorizing the new boosters for younger people, the FDA said it relied on data on safety and immune responses it had previously evaluated in a clinical study involving adults who got a booster with components from the original strain and omicron BA.1.

The FDA “considers such data as relevant and supportive of vaccines containing a component of the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages,” the agency said. The FDA also scrutinized other data, including how the vaccine performs in the real world.

FDA officials have said that authorization of a bivalent booster for children younger than 5 is several months away.

The federal government bought more than 170 million doses of bivalent coronavirus vaccine boosters for distribution as part of a planned campaign for fall and early winter to increase protection against circulating strains of the virus.

GiftOutline Gift Article