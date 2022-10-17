Book tells story of Black men who were the first paramedics in U.S.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not so long ago, emergency medical services didn’t exist in the United States. But a group of brave Black men in Pittsburgh and a pioneering White physician changed that. “American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America’s First Paramedics” tells their story. Journalist and former paramedic Kevin Hazzard paints a vivid picture of the nation’s first EMS service, the Freedom House Ambulance Service of Pittsburgh. Segregated by redlining, railroads and “urban renewal” projects, the city contracted with the police for its primitive ambulance service.

Then in November 1966, former Pennsylvania governor David L. Lawrence, who had also served as Pittsburgh mayor, suffered a heart attack at a political event and was transported to a hospital in a police ambulance. Lawrence fell into a coma and died weeks later. What happened next is the stuff of medical legend.

Hazzard weaves together the stories of John Moon, a young Black man bent on becoming a paramedic; Peter Safar, a physician who had treated Lawrence and felt strongly that laypeople should be trained in emergency medicine and what is now known as cardiopulmonary resuscitation; and a large cast of marginalized people on an unlikely medical mission.

Those first student paramedics were men many saw as disposable. “It felt as if the whole thing were meant to fail,” Hazzard writes.

His book succeeds in recalling long-overlooked events. It’s a medical and human drama that will make readers appreciate the courage of the first paramedics, the foresight of a physician not content to restrict emergency medicine to other doctors and the artistry of modern EMS workers.

It’s also a narrative bristling with the indignities of racism and medical ignorance. Hazzard’s subjects defied and overcame prejudice but also were often overwhelmed by both.

“They were here, and maybe they’re gone, but they’d like you to remember them,” Hazzard writes. “American Sirens” isn’t a book you’re likely to forget.

