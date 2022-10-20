Brain-eating amoeba kills boy after trip to Lake Mead

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A young boy from Clark County, Nev., has died after being infected by a brain-eating amoeba that he may have been exposed to in Lake Mead on the Arizona side of the lake, the Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If so, this would be the first reported case of a brain-eating amoeba at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. For the state of Nevada, this is the second death caused by the brain-eating parasite, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The boy, who was younger than 18, visited the Kingman Wash area of the park, on the weekend of Sept. 30, according to a statement by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The young boy developed symptoms approximately a week after interacting with the fatal amoeba.

The initial symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting. Once the symptoms begin, the disease typically causes death in about five days.

“This is a very tragic situation and our sympathies are with this young man’s family and friends,” Jennifer Sizemore, the chief communications officer at Southern Nevada Health District told The Washington Post.

The brain-eating parasite is medically termed Naegleria fowleri; it earned its colloquial name because the amoeba feasts on brain tissue as food if water containing the parasite goes up the nose.

If you swallow the amoeba, you’re not in any danger. Additionally, the infection the amoeba causes is not contagious.

Earlier this year, a swimmer in Ohio was infected with the brain-eating amoeba. In response, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced a beach closure at the Lake of Three Fires State Park while the lake and other water sources would be tested for Naegleria fowleri.

The beaches at Lake Mead remain open for recreational swimming. Sizemore said the decision to keep the Lake Mead park open was made by the National Park Service.

“Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in bodies of fresh warm water and while the risk of infection is low, recreational water users should always assume there is a risk when entering the water and take precautions,” she added.

Sizemore said there are no plans to post warning signs.

“The location and number of amoebae in the water can vary over time within the same lake or river, which means posting signs can create misconceptions,” she said. “If there are no signs people may think there is no risk, or if there are signs, they may think the risk is limited to the area where the sign is posted.”

In the health district’s news release, Dr. Fermin Leguen, the District Health Officer said, “While I want to reassure the public that this type of infection is an extremely rare occurrence, I know this brings no comfort to his family and friends at this time.”

It is tremendously rare for humans to be infected by brain-eating amoeba. But once infected, it’s uncommon to survive it. The death rate from the infection is 97 percent.

Between 1962 and 2021, the United States reported 156 cases, according to the CDC. Only four people survived.

In most cases, children or young adults are infected by the deadly amoebas. The parasite is commonly found in bodies of warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers, and geothermal water, such as hot springs, according to the CDC.

Texas and Florida have the highest number of reported cases for brain-eating infections, followed by California, Arizona and South Carolina.

As a precaution, the CDC suggests limiting the amount of water going up your nose by wearing nose clips or keeping your head above water when in freshwater, especially when water temperature is high and water levels are low.

