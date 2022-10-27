What you need to know about covid boosters and the latest research

Coronavirus: What you need to know

The latest: The CDC has loosened many of its recommendations for battling the coronavirus, a strategic shift that puts more of the onus on individuals to limit viral spread. A new study on long covid suggests many people don’t fully recover even months after infection.

Variants: BA.5 is the most recent omicron subvariant, and it’s quickly become the dominant strain in the U.S. Here’s what to know about it, and why vaccines may only offer limited protection.

Vaccines: The CDC recommends that everyone age 12 and older get an updated coronavirus booster shot designed to target both the original virus and the omicron variant. You’re eligible if it has been at least two months since your initial vaccine or your last booster. The FDA has cleared updated coronavirus booster shots for children as young as 5. An initial vaccine series for children under 5 became available this summer. Here’s how vaccine efficacy could be affected by your prior infections and booster history.

Guidance: CDC guidelines have been confusing — if you get covid, here’s how to tell when you’re no longer contagious. We’ve also created a guide to help you decide when to keep wearing face coverings.

Where do things stand? See the latest coronavirus numbers in the U.S. and across the world. The omicron variant is behind much of the recent spread.

