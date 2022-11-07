Blood, bile, melancholy and phlegm: Medicine in Shakespeare’s day

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

How’s your blood and bile? Are you melancholic or phlegmatic? In early medicine, those questions were keys to the bodily humors — four substances linking physical illness to emotional states and shaping how physicians and patients alike understood their bodies and lives. Phlegm, blood and yellow bile were all thought to rule human bodies and behaviors, affecting everything from attitude to interests and fueling disease.

The theory of bodily humors has long since been discredited and discarded. But in the time of William Shakespeare, the humors were thought to dictate emotions of anger, grief, hope and fear — and if they were out of balance, people surmised that sickness or emotional chaos would ensue.

Now, an online exhibition from the National Library of Medicine explores the humors as Shakespeare and his contemporaries understood them, with the help of antique illustrations and the playwright’s words.

“ ‘And there’s the humor of it!’ Shakespeare and the Four Humors” uses rare books from the National Library of Medicine and the Folger Shakespeare Library to explore the now-defunct theory, which people used as a framework to understand everything from the seasons to stages of life.

Ancient Greeks such as Aristotle and Hippocrates helped popularize the theory. The humors, they thought, were linked to both personality characteristics and age. If a person was cold and phlegmatic, for example, they would be mature and prefer intellectual activities. A hot and dry person was thought to be choleric and ruled by yellow bile, associated with childhood and summer.

The exhibition uses characters from Shakespeare’s plays to illustrate the supposed effects of the humors. There’s Katharine Minola of “The Taming of the Shrew,” a sharp-tongued woman thought to have too much choler, the melancholic Ophelia of “Hamlet,” whose melancholia demonstrated an excess of black bile, and more.

The days of the humors are long gone, but the exhibition is a fun introduction to their supposed power — and their ongoing relevance in the Bard’s timeless plays.

Ready to explore? Visit the exhibition at bit.ly/ShakesHumors

