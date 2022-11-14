Experimental Alzheimer’s drug from Roche fails in trials

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An experimental Alzheimer’s drug designed to slow cognitive decline failed to meet the goals of two closely watched clinical trials, a discouraging development that underscores the challenges of developing treatments for the memory-robbing disease. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Genentech, a division of health-care giant Roche, said in a news release Monday that the treatment, called gantenerumab, slowed the pace of decline in patients with early stage disease but not enough to be statistically significant.

The therapy was tested in identical late-stage trials, each with 1,000 participants. Half received placebos and half got the treatment. The studies lasted 27 months.

The drug, a monoclonal antibody, is designed to remove from the brain clumps of an abnormal version of a protein called amyloid beta, a hallmark of the disease. The company said Monday the treatment removed less amyloid beta than expected. Some scientists have thought for years that amyloid-busting medicines could slow the fatal, neurodegenerative disease, but there have been multiple failures, and just a few encouraging signs, involving amyloid-busting drugs.

“So many of our families have been directly affected by Alzheimer’s, so this news is very disappointing to deliver,” Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, said in a statement. He said the company looks forward to sharing more information about the results “as we continue to search for new treatments for this complex disease.”

Genentech said 25 percent of the patients who received gantenerumab experienced a side effect that can cause brain swelling and bleeding but that most did not have symptoms and few needed to stop taking the drug. The company said it planned to present more data from the trials at an Alzheimer’s conference this month.

The company assessed the drug by measuring trial participants’ performance on an 18-point measure of memory and cognition, called the Clinical Dementia Rating scale — Sum of Boxes.

The news on gantenerumab is a disappointment for patients, physicians and researchers desperate for effective treatments for a disease that affects 6.5 million Americans.

Hopes for anti-amyloid drugs rose in September when Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner, Biogen, announced trial results showing that their experimental amyloid-reducing drug slowed the pace of cognitive and functional decline by 27 percent.

That drug, called lecanemab, was the first therapy found to slow Alzheimer’s in a rigorous, well-executed trial. But like with gantenerumab, the information released on lecanemab was limited. More data is scheduled for release near the end of the month at the Alzheimer’s conference.

In a statement Monday, the Alzheimer’s Association said it was disappointed by the gantenerumab data but that the results will contribute to the understanding of Alzheimer’s. “Although the drug did not meet its primary endpoint, the trials further illustrate the relationship between removal of beta-amyloid and reduction of clinical decline,” the association said.

The statement said research on anti-amyloid drugs should continue.

“We know that current anti-amyloid approaches are not a cure, nor will they stop the disease on their own, but they are the first wave of effective treatments for Alzheimer’s, with more to come,” the statement said.

The Genentech trials were designed to be identical in the hope that the results would replicate each other, officials said in interviews before the results were known. The drug is administered by a needle under the skin.

Another anti-amyloid treatment, by Eli Lilly, is in late-stage trials with results expected next year.

After the positive results for the Eisai-Biogen drug were announced in September, some Alzheimer’s researchers were hoping that the field, long plagued by failure, might be turning a corner. But the disappointing Genentech data will bolster arguments by others who remain unconvinced that removing amyloid clumps from the brain is an effective way to go.

Last year, the Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to another anti-amyloid drug called Aduhelm, despite murky effectiveness data. Studies showed the drug lowered amyloid but they did not prove it slowed cognitive decline. The treatment never won broad Medicare coverage or acceptance from patients or physicians.

