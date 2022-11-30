CDC expands wastewater testing for polio to Michigan and Pennsylvania

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding efforts to test wastewater to detect the polio virus in Philadelphia and the Detroit area, targeting communities at highest risk for the life-threatening and potentially disabling illness, officials said Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The expansion of wastewater monitoring for polio comes amid pressure to increase efforts to fight the disease after the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade was discovered in Rockland County, N.Y., in July. Since the unvaccinated man was diagnosed, the virus has been detected in wastewater samples from nearby communities: New York City, Orange County, Sullivan County and Nassau County on Long Island.

Wastewater testing will occur in places with low polio vaccination coverage as well as counties with possible connections to the at-risk New York communities linked to the Rockland case of paralytic polio. Logistics for the testing are still being worked out between federal and state officials, but once it is underway, testing will last at least four months. The Michigan and Philadelphia health departments are working with the CDC to identify communities that are under-vaccinated for poliovirus and have wastewater sampling locations.

Polio — once one of the most feared diseases in the United States, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis — was considered to be eliminated in 1979 after widespread vaccination halted routine U.S. spread. But the virus has been brought into the country by travelers.

Evidence of expanding community spread has landed the United States on a list of more than 30 countries with active circulation of a type of polio known as vaccine-derived polio virus.

One case of paralytic polio potentially indicates that there may be hundreds of other cases, most of whom experience only mild illness. Polio paralyzes about 1 of every 200 people who contract the virus. There is no treatment other than supportive care; once someone catches polio, it is too late to prevent dire complications of the virus.

Strains of polio virus can be shed in people’s stool without symptoms, putting unvaccinated people at risk. Finding the virus in sewage or wastewater indicates that someone in the community is shedding the virus. But wastewater data cannot be used to determine or identify who is infected or how many people or households are affected.

In the United States, most people were vaccinated during childhood so the risk to the public is low, officials have said. Modern sewage and wastewater systems are separate from access to clean drinking water, which helps prevent viruses like polio from spreading.

But when the virus is found in communities with low vaccination rates, it can spread among unvaccinated people, putting them at risk for becoming infected and developing polio.

“Wastewater testing can be an important tool to help us understand if poliovirus may be circulating in communities in certain circumstances,” said José R. Romero, director CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “Vaccination remains the best way to prevent another case of paralytic polio, and it is critically important that people get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities against this devastating disease.”

There are two types of polio vaccines. The United States and many other countries use shots made with an inactivated version of the virus. But some countries where polio has been more of a recent threat use a weakened live virus that is given to children as drops in the mouth. Even though the oral vaccine is easier to administer and may give longer-lasting immunity, it has a key disadvantage: It can lead to vaccine-derived polio, a strain of which was identified in the unvaccinated Rockland County patient. Oral polio vaccine has not been used or licensed in the United States since 2000 because of that risk.

Michigan’s Oakland County, the state’s second-most populous county and part of the metropolitan Detroit area, is the state’s first location for the wastewater polio surveillance, said Joe Coyle, director of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Prevention at Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The highest priority is being given to communities with low vaccination coverage, risk of polio being imported, and areas where outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases have occurred in the past, Coyle said.

“We’re trying to triangulate those things where we actually have sewer sheds that can accommodate wastewater surveillance,” Coyle said. A 2019 measles outbreak in the county that was started by a visitor from New York “certainly shows there’s vaccine-preventable risk in the population,” he said.

In the measles outbreak, a Brooklyn man who did not know he was infected with the highly contagious respiratory virus spread it to 39 people as he stayed in private homes, attended synagogue and shopped in kosher markets. The 2019 measles outbreaks began in ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities that have traditionally had low vaccination rates and been a source of anti-vaccine misinformation. The Rockland County man with paralytic polio lives in a community that was the epicenter of the measles outbreak in 2019.

Although most Americans are protected against the disease if they have been fully vaccinated, declining childhood vaccination rates in some pockets of the country and the increase in parents seeking childhood immunization waivers for school entry raises the risk for more vaccine-preventable diseases, Coyle said.

