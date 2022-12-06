Strep A: What to know about the usually mild infection leading to children’s deaths

LONDON — A rare, invasive form of a usually mild and common bacteria infection has killed several children in the United Kingdom in recent weeks, according to public health authorities, prompting alarm among parents and vulnerable adults.
Strep A is highly contagious and commonly carried by many of us in our nose, throats and on our skin without resulting in serious illness, medical officials and experts say. While most cases are not life-threatening, it can develop an invasive infection known as invasive Group A strep (iGAS), which can be fatal.
Here’s what you need to know.