Experimental skin cancer vaccine shows promising early results

For the first time, messenger RNA technology — the advance that undergirds the most commonly used coronavirus vaccines — has been shown effective against a deadly form of skin cancer, when used in conjunction with a second drug, according to preliminary study results released Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna that uses mRNA, combined with Merck’s cancer immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab, marketed as Keytruda, performed well in mid-stage testing in patients battling melanoma, two pharmaceutical companies announced Tuesday.

After surgery and as long as a year on the pair of drugs, melanoma patients in the trial saw a 44 percent reduced risk of recurrence or death when compared with patients who received Keytruda alone, according to the announcement. The companies did not release the results of the study itself, which have not yet been independently reviewed.

“Today’s results are highly encouraging for the field of cancer treatment,” Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive, said in a news release. “mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19, and now, for the first time ever, we have demonstrated the potential for mRNA to have an impact on outcomes in a randomized clinical trial in melanoma.”

Bancel said the full data would be shared with health authorities, including the Food and Drug Administration, and released at a medical conference. The phase 2b trial involved 157 patients with Stage 3 or 4 melanoma that had spread to a lymph node and who faced a high risk of recurrence. The patients were split randomly into two groups.

Positive results in a larger phase 3 trial would be required before the FDA would consider allowing the drug combination on the market. The companies said they hope to begin that trial next year.

In addition to using the breakthrough mRNA technology, Moderna’s proposed vaccine employs a “personalized” approach designed to prompt a patient’s immune system to attack the specific mutations of his or her tumors.

Merck’s drug Keytruda is a monoclonal antibody that helps the immune system detect and fight invading cancers.

“Serious adverse events” related to the treatment occurred in 14.4 percent of patients who received the drug combination and 10 percent of those who received Keytruda alone.

In 2018, 83,996 people were diagnosed with melanoma in the United States and 8,199 died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The five-year survival rates of the disease are estimated at 60.3 percent for Stage 3 and 16.2 percent for Stage 4, according to the companies.

