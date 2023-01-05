What is commotio cordis? How a hit can stop a heart.

The heart is a natural pump made of muscle tissue, and, like every muscle, it needs energy to function. The heart’s pumping action is regulated by an
electrical conduction system that coordinates the contraction of the chambers of the organ.
A normal heart's electrical activity, which repeats with the same rhythm, looks like this recorded with an electrocardiogram.
This sequence, which repeats with each heartbeat, has three key points.
R wave
T wave
P wave
Q
S
If the chest receives a hard blow in the early stage of the T wave, a commotio cordis (“agitation of the heart” in Latin) can make the heart stop.
The P wave in the electrocardiogram indicates the activation of the electrical signal, the Q-R-S stages indicate the passage of the signal to the ventricles, and the T wave marks the electrical reset of the heart to start the next beat.
P wave
1. Electrical signal starts
When the upper chambers, the atria, are full of blood, the sinus node sends an electrical signal to the atria to contract and send the blood to the ventricles.
Sinus
node
Atria full
of blood
Blood flow
R wave
Q
S
2. Signal and blood travel
to the lower heart
The ventricules get full of blood, and the electrical signal travels to the ventricles to contract them and send the blood to the rest of the body.
The atrioventricular node receives the electric signal from the sinus node
Ventricles
full of blood
40-millisecond window when commotio cordis can occur
T wave
3. Heart resets
In the last key point of this sequence, the electrical signal resets and the ventricles start to relax before the next beat.
Ventricles
empty and
the blood
travels to
the rest
of the body
The National Library of Medicine says that “commotio cordis most commonly results from an impact to the left chest with a hardball (e.g., a baseball) during sports activity.” If the heart is struck in the 40-millisecond window of the T wave, the impact causes a stretch in myocardial cell membranes, breaking the electric signal’s normal rhythm.
Lateral view
Lung
Ribs
Heart
ventricle
Hit
The severe trauma
activates an
electrical signal
Heart
wall
T wave
It provokes cardiac arrest
and can end up making the
heart stop.
