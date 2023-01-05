Animated electrocardiogram of a commotio cordis

What is commotio cordis? How a hit can stop a heart.

A hard blow to the chest can cause a rare, potentially fatal disruption of heart rhythm

By
January 5, 2023 at 9:29 a.m. EST

The heart is a natural pump made of muscle tissue, and, like every muscle, it needs energy to function. The heart’s pumping action is regulated by an electrical conduction system that coordinates the contraction of the chambers of the organ.

Electrical

conduction

system

Front view

of a heart

Sinus node

The natural pacemaker of the heart. Where the electrical signal starts

Heart’s

chambers

Vena

cava

Aorta

The upper

chambers

of the heart are

the atria

 

The lower

chambers of

the heart

are the

ventricles

Left

atrium

Right

atrium

Left

ventricle

Right

ventricle

Atrioventricular node

Electrically connects the heart's atria and ventricles to coordinate beating

Muscle

tissue

Conduction

pathways

Stimulate

the ventricles

The sinus node is responsible for initiating the electrical impulse that travels through the heart, making it possible for the organ to pump blood from the atria to the ventricles and to the rest of the body.

A normal heart's electrical activity, which repeats with the same rhythm, looks like this recorded with an electrocardiogram.

This sequence, which repeats with each heartbeat, has three key points.

R wave

T wave

P wave

Q

S

If the chest receives a hard blow in the early stage of the T wave, a commotio cordis (“agitation of the heart” in Latin) can make the heart stop.

Bill's Damar Hamlin may have suffered heart arrhythmia, experts say

The three key points of a heartbeat

The P wave in the electrocardiogram indicates the activation of the electrical signal, the Q-R-S stages indicate the passage of the signal to the ventricles, and the T wave marks the electrical reset of the heart to start the next beat.

P wave

1. Electrical signal starts

When the upper chambers, the atria, are full of blood, the sinus node sends an electrical signal to the atria to contract and send the blood to the ventricles.

Sinus

node

Atria full

of blood

Blood flow

R wave

Q

S

2. Signal and blood travel

to the lower heart

The ventricules get full of blood, and the electrical signal travels to the ventricles to contract them and send the blood to the rest of the body.

The atrioventricular node receives the electric signal from the sinus node

Ventricles

full of blood

40-millisecond window when commotio cordis can occur

T wave

3. Heart resets

In the last key point of this sequence, the electrical signal resets and the ventricles start to relax before the next beat.

Ventricles

empty and

the blood

travels to

the rest

of the body

Commotio cordis

The National Library of Medicine says that “commotio cordis most commonly results from an impact to the left chest with a hardball (e.g., a baseball) during sports activity.” If the heart is struck in the 40-millisecond window of the T wave, the impact causes a stretch in myocardial cell membranes, breaking the electric signal’s normal rhythm.

Lateral view

Lung

Ribs

Heart

ventricle

Hit

The severe trauma

activates an

electrical signal

Heart

wall

T wave

It provokes cardiac arrest

and can end up making the

heart stop.

Most of the times, an electric shock from an automated external defibrillator (AED) is required to restore the heart’s normal rhythm.

After a brief pause, the sinus node might take over again as the heart’s normal pacemaker.

Sources: National Institutes of Health, Alila Medical Media, physician Anne B. Curtis (University at Buffalo) and physician Gregory Marcus (University of California at San Francisco).

