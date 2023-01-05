What is commotio cordis? How a hit can stop a heart. A hard blow to the chest can cause a rare, potentially fatal disruption of heart rhythm

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The heart is a natural pump made of muscle tissue, and, like every muscle, it needs energy to function. The heart’s pumping action is regulated by an electrical conduction system that coordinates the contraction of the chambers of the organ. Electrical conduction system Front view of a heart Sinus node The natural pacemaker of the heart. Where the electrical signal starts Heart’s chambers Vena cava Aorta The upper chambers of the heart are the atria The lower chambers of the heart are the ventricles Left atrium Right atrium Left ventricle Right ventricle Atrioventricular node Electrically connects the heart's atria and ventricles to coordinate beating Muscle tissue Conduction pathways Stimulate the ventricles Electrical conduction system Sinus node The natural pacemaker of the heart. Where the electrical signal starts Front view of a heart Heart’s chambers Vena cava Aorta The upper chambers of the heart are the atria The lower chambers of the heart are the ventricles Left atrium Right atrium Left ventricle Right ventricle Atrioventricular node Electrically connects the heart's atria and ventricles to coordinate beating Conduction pathways Stimulate the ventricles Muscle tissue Front view of a heart Vena cava Electrical conduction system Heart’s chambers Aorta The upper chambers of the heart are the atria The lower chambers of the heart are the ventricles Left atrium Sinus node The natural pacemaker of the heart. Where the electrical signal starts Right atrium Left ventricle Right ventricle Atrioventricular node Electrically connects the heart's atria and ventricles to coordinate beating Muscle tissue Conduction pathways Stimulate the ventricles The sinus node is responsible for initiating the electrical impulse that travels through the heart, making it possible for the organ to pump blood from the atria to the ventricles and to the rest of the body.

Advertisement

A normal heart's electrical activity, which repeats with the same rhythm, looks like this recorded with an electrocardiogram. This sequence, which repeats with each heartbeat, has three key points. R wave T wave P wave Q S A normal heart's electrical activity, which repeats with the same rhythm, looks like this recorded with an electrocardiogram. This sequence, which repeats with each heartbeat, has three key points. R wave T wave P wave Q S A normal heart's electrical activity, which repeats with the same rhythm, looks like this recorded with an electrocardiogram. This sequence, which repeats with each heartbeat, has three key points. R wave T wave P wave Q S

If the chest receives a hard blow in the early stage of the T wave, a commotio cordis (“agitation of the heart” in Latin) can make the heart stop.

Advertisement

The three key points of a heartbeat

The P wave in the electrocardiogram indicates the activation of the electrical signal, the Q-R-S stages indicate the passage of the signal to the ventricles, and the T wave marks the electrical reset of the heart to start the next beat.

P wave 1. Electrical signal starts When the upper chambers, the atria, are full of blood, the sinus node sends an electrical signal to the atria to contract and send the blood to the ventricles. Sinus node Atria full of blood Blood flow R wave Q S 2. Signal and blood travel to the lower heart The ventricules get full of blood, and the electrical signal travels to the ventricles to contract them and send the blood to the rest of the body. The atrioventricular node receives the electric signal from the sinus node Ventricles full of blood 40-millisecond window when commotio cordis can occur T wave 3. Heart resets In the last key point of this sequence, the electrical signal resets and the ventricles start to relax before the next beat. Ventricles empty and the blood travels to the rest of the body P wave 1. Electrical signal starts When the upper chambers, the atria, are full of blood, the sinus node sends an electrical signal to the atria to contract and send the blood to the ventricles. Sinus node Atria full of blood Blood flow R wave Q S 2. Signal and blood travel to the lower heart The ventricules get full of blood, and the electrical signal travels to the ventricles to contract them and send the blood to the rest of the body. Ventricles full of blood The atrioventricular node receives the electric signal from the sinus node 40-millisecond window when commotio cordis can occur T wave 3. Heart resets In the last key point of this sequence, the electrical signal resets and the ventricles start to relax before the next beat. Ventricles empty and the blood travels to the rest of the body P wave 1. Electrical signal starts When the upper chambers, the atria, are full of blood, the sinus node sends an electrical signal to the atria to contract and send the blood to the ventricles. Sinus node Atria full of blood R wave Blood flow 2. Signal and blood travel to the lower heart The ventricules get full of blood, and the electrical signal travels to the ventricles to contract them and send the blood to the rest of the body. Q S Ventricles full of blood Electrical signal travels through the heart The atrioventricular node receives the electric signal from the sinus node T wave 3. Heart resets In the last key point of this sequence, the electrical signal resets and the ventricles start to relax before the next beat. 40-millisecond window when commotio cordis can occur. Ventricles empty and the blood travels to the rest of the body

Commotio cordis

The National Library of Medicine says that “commotio cordis most commonly results from an impact to the left chest with a hardball (e.g., a baseball) during sports activity.” If the heart is struck in the 40-millisecond window of the T wave, the impact causes a stretch in myocardial cell membranes, breaking the electric signal’s normal rhythm.

Lateral view Lung Ribs Heart ventricle Hit The severe trauma activates an electrical signal Heart wall T wave It provokes cardiac arrest and can end up making the heart stop. Most of the times, an electric shock from an automated external defibrillator (AED) is required to restore the heart’s normal rhythm. Lateral view Lung Ribs Heart ventricle Hit The severe trauma activates an electrical signal Heart wall T wave It provokes cardiac arrest and can end up making the heart stop. Most of the times, an electric shock from an automated external defibrillator (AED) is required to restore the heart’s normal rhythm. Lateral view of the chest Lung Ribs Heart ventricle Hit The severe trauma activates an electrical signal Heart wall T wave It provokes cardiac arrest and can end up making the heart stop. Most of the times, an electric shock from an automated external defibrillator (AED) is required to restore the heart’s normal rhythm.

After a brief pause, the sinus node might take over again as the heart’s normal pacemaker.

Advertisement

Sources: National Institutes of Health, Alila Medical Media, physician Anne B. Curtis (University at Buffalo) and physician Gregory Marcus (University of California at San Francisco).

GiftOutline Gift Article