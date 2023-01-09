What to know about getting abortion pills at your local pharmacy

For the first time, retail pharmacies can dispense abortion medication pills directly to consumers in states where the procedure is legal, after the Food and Drug Administration made a long-sought rule change in early January.
Still, the two-drug regimen is unlikely to be available at neighborhood pharmacies anytime soon. Analysts say that implementing the requirements to dispense mifepristone, including being able to maintain provider confidentiality and track shipments, are time-consuming and may dissuade smaller stores from participating.
Here’s what we know so far: