What to know about getting abortion pills at your local pharmacy

They’re unlikely to be available immediately as stores seek certification and set up systems to track shipments

By
January 9, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST
A staffer at the Women's Reproductive Clinic in Santa Teresa, N.M., prepares a dose of mifepristone in April. Retail pharmacies that are certified under new FDA rules may dispense abortion pills for the first time. (Paul Ratje for The Washington Post)

For the first time, retail pharmacies can dispense abortion medication pills directly to consumers in states where the procedure is legal, after the Food and Drug Administration made a long-sought rule change in early January.

The subsequent decisions by CVS and Walgreens, the two largest drugstore chains in the United States, to seek certification to offer the pills, as required under the rule change, are expected to expand access to the procedure.

Still, the two-drug regimen is unlikely to be available at neighborhood pharmacies anytime soon. Analysts say that implementing the requirements to dispense mifepristone, including being able to maintain provider confidentiality and track shipments, are time-consuming and may dissuade smaller stores from participating.

Here’s what we know so far:

