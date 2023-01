The skin cancer first lady Jill Biden was treated for Wednesday — basal cell carcinoma — is highly treatable and the most common form of skin cancer, experts said.

Doctors removed lesions from above Biden’s right eye and the left part of her chest using Mohs surgery, a common procedure for that type of skin cancer, according to the White House. A third lesion, on her left eyelid, was surgically excised and sent to a lab for examination.