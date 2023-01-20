NIH biosecurity advisers urge tighter oversight of pathogen research

An influential advisory board to the National Institutes of Health on Friday released a draft report urging intensified government oversight of experiments on dangerous pathogens, including broadening the definition of the kinds of pathogens that could trigger a pandemic.
The report from the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity comes after a nearly year-long review of existing guidelines. The review had been postponed in January 2020 so experts could focus on the pandemic, but NIH officials early last year ordered the biosecurity advisers to resume.
The current definitions of potential pandemic pathogens “are too narrow,” the advisory board declared. “Overemphasis on pathogens that are both likely ‘highly’ transmissible and likely ‘highly’ virulent could result in overlooking some research involving the creation, transfer, or use of pathogens.”
The report also acknowledges the erosion of trust in laboratory research, driven in part by the debate over the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and associated fears that virologists have been reckless in how they manipulate pathogens in laboratories. The controversy over the origin of the virus has drawn attention to the murky process of government oversight of potentially risky experiments.
“Increased transparency in the review process is needed to engender public trust in the review and oversight processes,” the report states.
NIH said the review was not in response to fears that SARS-CoV-2 might have emerged from laboratory research. And many researchers have said in recent months that they welcome clarity in the guidelines.
“I don’t think the pandemic started with a lab leak, but I think we can talk about wanting more or different biosafety regulations,” Stephen Goldstein of the University of Utah said in a recent interview.
Two leaders of one of the board’s working groups said in recent interviews that they were trying to find a “sweet spot” where the benefits of research clearly outweigh any risks.
The debate over lab safety and security intensified during the pandemic but goes back more than a decade, when experiments in the United States and the Netherlands created versions of the influenza virus that were more easily transmitted among ferrets.
This is a developing story.
