Danish study: Sound of traffic near home could lead to tinnitus

Tinnitus — a ringing or whistling sound in the ears — plagues millions worldwide. Though the estimates of those bothered by the condition vary, a new study suggests they may have something in common: exposure to road traffic noise at home. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The paper, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, looked to Denmark to find a potential link between road noise and tinnitus levels. The nationwide study included data on 3.5 million Danish residents who were 30 and older between 2000 and 2017. Over that time, 40,692 were diagnosed with tinnitus. When the researchers calculated likely traffic and noise levels at the quietest facade of their residences in that period, they found those living with louder road noise were more likely to be diagnosed with tinnitus than those who lived in quieter areas.

People’s risk rose 6 percent with every 10-decibel increase in road traffic noise compared with controls. Levels rose the longer a person had been exposed to higher road traffic noise. Women, people without a previous history of hearing loss, and people with higher education and income were at increased risk.

The study did not find an association between railway noise and tinnitus diagnoses.

Though the paper shows an association between tinnitus and traffic noise, it does not prove that one causes the other. The researchers say it’s important to learn more about the potential effects of residential noise exposure — and posit that if traffic noise does cause tinnitus, it might do so by disrupting people’s sleep.

“We know that traffic noise can make us stressed and affect our sleep. And that tinnitus can get worse when we live under stressful situations and we do not sleep well,” said Jesper Hvass Schmidt, an associate professor at the University of Southern Denmark and the paper’s co-author, in a news release.

All but 19 percent of the tinnitus cases had prior hearing loss. For the Danes with hearing loss, living with road traffic was associated with fewer tinnitus diagnoses. Researchers speculate that perhaps traffic noise masks tinnitus for some.

Currently, there is no objective test to diagnose tinnitus, and the researchers note that people may only seek medical attention if their symptoms are severe. Nevertheless, they write, the study is more evidence of “road traffic noise as a harmful pollutant with a growing health burden.”

