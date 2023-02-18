This cheaper dental treatment for kids works well, study finds

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite decades of progress in fighting tooth decay, it remains one of the biggest health issues for kids in the United States. Over half of children ages 6 to 8 — and nearly 60 percent of U.S. adolescents — have cavities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most states have school-based or -linked programs that provide high-risk children and teens with dental sealants. But the programs can be costly and hard to implement because sealants require a dentist or dental hygienist to apply them.

Now, the results of a pilot program in New York indicate that an alternative treatment that can be applied by nurses is just as effective as dental sealants — and could prevent about 80 percent of cavities and keep half from worsening.

Writing in JAMA Network Open, researchers report on CariedAway, a study that compared dental sealants with an application of silver diamine fluoride (SDF), a colorless liquid that is brushed on to the molars.

The Food and Drug Administration labels SDF as a medical device to be used to treat tooth sensitivity, but dentists are increasingly using it to prevent cavities from forming or worsening. In 2018, the American Dental Association approved SDF’s use for cavity prevention in both kids and adults.

In 2019 and early 2020, researchers from the NYU College of Dentistry visited 47 New York elementary schools, where they examined the teeth of about 3,000 students in kindergarten through third grade and gave them either sealants or an application of SDF.

When researchers visited the schools again in 2021 and 2022 after pausing the program during the early days of the pandemic, they again examined the children’s teeth. While 82 percent of the kids treated with sealants showed no new cavities, 81 percent treated with SDF also had no new cavities. SDF was even more effective than sealants for students with existing cavities: 56 percent of those with SDF didn’t have their cavities worsen, compared with 46 percent of kids treated with sealants.

Though it isn’t associated with any major adverse effects, the treatment can blacken existing cavities. One 2018 study of 888 preschoolers found that 36.7 percent of children who had SDF applied annually got blackened cavities, with the number rising to 76.3 percent for children who had a higher concentration dose of SDF applied each year.

In the new study, researchers note that SDF could help tackle some limitations of school sealant programs, because it is cheaper and quicker to apply and can be administered by registered nurses and not just dentists.

That could especially benefit kids from lower-income families: According to the CDC, those children are 15 percent less likely to get sealants and twice as likely to have cavities go untreated than their counterparts in higher-income homes.

The researchers in the new study call SDF an “attractive alternative” that could reduce oral health problems worldwide.

