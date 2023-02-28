FDA to restrict imports of ‘tranq,’ animal sedative tied to drug overdoses

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced it is cracking down on the illegal importation of xylazine, a potent animal sedative that is increasingly being mixed into the nation’s illicit drug supply and causing ghastly, rotting wounds on the skin of drug users. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The FDA’s import alert allows authorities to stop shipments of the finished drug and its ingredients. Xylazine is legal and commonly used by veterinarians to sedate large animals, but is now being found in blood samples of overdose victims across the country.

The drug has alarmed public health experts, law enforcement officers and lawmakers already struggling to control an opioid crisis that is killing thousands each month. In recent years, the impact of xylazine has been particularly acute in Philadelphia, where the drug has been discovered in an overwhelming number of drug samples and in 31 percent of all overdose victim, as of 2019.

Last fall, the DEA and the U.S. Department of Justice issued an intelligence report warning that the drug was being mixed with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and other drugs, and was for sale online from China for as a little as $6 per kilogram.

“At this low price, its use as an adulterant may increase the profit for illicit drug traffickers, as its psychoactive effects allows them to reduce the amount of fentanyl; or heroin used in a mixture,” the report said.

Xylazine’s health effects have been dramatic. Doctors have to amputate limbs because of infections from “skin wounds and patches of dead and rotting tissue,” according to the FDA.

The FDA also previously issued a warning that xylazine — which is not an opioid — may hinder the use of naloxone, the drug commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses.

“This action is one part of broader efforts the agency is undertaking to address this issue,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement.

The agency said the alert was “designed to ensure that imports of drugs containing xylazine into the country are intended for the legitimate veterinary supply.”

