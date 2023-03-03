What to know about Shigella, the drug-resistant stomach bug on the rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning clinicians and public health departments about an alarming rise in serious gastrointestinal infections caused by bacteria that are resistant to all generally recommended antibiotics in the United States.

A recent agency health advisory described these infections as a “serious public health threat.” The CDC is monitoring an increase in people infected with strains of Shigella bacteria that are highly resistant to available drugs. Shigella infections, known as shigellosis, usually cause diarrhea that can be prolonged and bloody, along with fever and abdominal cramps.