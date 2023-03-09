FDA sets national mammogram standards to protect women with dense breasts

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mammogram providers will be required to inform women with dense breast tissue that their cancer screenings may be difficult to interpret and suggest that they consult their doctors about the need for additional tests, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Supporters of the FDA’s long-expected decision say the new standards will save lives by helping women learn about their breast density risks and potentially detect cancer earlier. Providers must implement the new regulations within 18 months, the agency said.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, after skin cancer, and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women overall. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2023, about 297,790 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and some 43,700 will die of the disease.

“Today’s action represents the agency’s broader commitment to support innovation to prevent, detect and treat cancer,” Hilary Marston, the FDA’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Thirty-eight states already require women be informed if their mammograms reveal dense breasts, but the language varies widely and does not always require providers to recommend that women seek guidance about additional tests. The FDA’s decision sets a minimum standard, while states can still require even more in-depth language.

Some states currently tell women they have dense breasts, but nothing more, said JoAnn Pushkin, executive director of New York-based DenseBreast-info, a resource website that aims to teach patients and health-care professionals about dense breasts.

“That’s really not enough to raise a red flag in a woman’s brain that they need to circle back around with a health provider and have a conversation about additional screening,” said Pushkin, whose advocacy helped establish a New York law that since 2013 has required women with dense breasts be told of their condition and suggests speaking with doctors about more testing.

The FDA in 2013 first proposed requiring the standard language for providers of mammograms, low-dose X-rays widely used to help detect breast cancer.

Dense breasts have relatively less fatty tissue and higher amounts of glandular and fibrous connective tissue. Nearly half of all women 40 and over have the condition. Dense breasts can appear white on a mammogram — but so does cancer, making it difficult for radiologists to detect tumors.

Women with dense breasts also have a higher risk of getting breast cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Under the new standards, information about dense breasts will be included in a “summary letter” mammography providers must give to patients. A fuller report will be sent to the patient’s physician.

The language also tells women that mammograms, while the best screening test for detecting breast cancers, don’t always detect tumors and that other screenings might be needed. Those can include an MRI or an ultrasound.

“Talk to your health care provider about breast density, risks for breast cancer, and your individual situation,” the new standard language says.

That’s a familiar scenario for Pushkin, who in 2005 felt a large lump in her breast and went for a mammogram. Pushkin pushed for an additional screening after she was told no cancer was found on her mammogram.

“It did five minutes later in an ultrasound,” she said.

Pushkin, 63, believes her cancer could have been detected years earlier had she know about dense breasts during her earlier annual mammograms. She underwent eight surgeries, eight rounds of chemotherapy and 30 rounds of radiation treatment for her cancer.

“Someone should have told me ,” she said of the greater difficulty detecting cancer in people with dense breasts. “When I’m denied this information, I have effectively been denied an opportunity for early-stage diagnosis.”

