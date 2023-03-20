Lawmakers probe whether organ procurers are ‘gaming’ the system

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Senate committee is investigating whether some organizations that collect organs from deceased donors are “flagrantly gaming” new rules that govern their activities in order to retain their contracts with the government. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Senate Finance Committee, which has been scrutinizing the U.S. transplant system for three years, sent letters to ten organ procurement organizations on Monday seeking data on whether they have been collecting vastly increased numbers of human pancreases for research when there is no apparent need for the organs. The letter suggests they may be using this “loophole” to “falsely inflate their performance.”

“Based on communications we have received, we are concerned that many of these pancreata may not have been recovered for legitimate research purposes,” the letter reads. It is signed by four senators, including committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and ranking member Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa).

Fifty-six organ procurement organizations nationwide collect organs, mainly kidneys, from deceased donors at hospitals around the country, and arrange their transfer to hospitals for implantation and to centers that conduct research on them.

Some of the nonprofit groups — which hold government contracts that give them monopolies over geographic areas — have historically done a poor job of collecting enough organs. Though the number of transplants is increasing, there are still nearly 104,000 people on the national waiting list for organs. But the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the procurers, has never revoked any operating charters.

Under new rules that took effect in 2021 to weed out poor performers, the procurement groups must meet certain benchmarks for organ collection, or risk losing their contracts with the federal government. Pancreases collected for research count toward the total needed to reach those thresholds.

Data compiled by a government contractor and provided to The Washington Post show the number of pancreases collected from 2013 to 2020 remained steady at just over 500 annually. In 2021, that number rose to more than 1,000, and in 2022, it soared to more than 2,500.

The contractor who provided the data spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the statistics, which are kept by the United Network for Organ Sharing, another nonprofit that operates the nationwide transplant system.

Mark Atkinson, a longtime University of Florida researcher of Type 1 diabetes, who works with organizations that distribute pancreases for research, said he was aware of the increased efforts by some procurement organizations to collect the organs, but had not seen a corresponding increase in researchers’ need for them.

“My fear is that what was meant for good, in terms of pancreas donation, is being bastardized for self-preservation” by organ procurement organizations, he said in an interview.

The committee’s letter also pointed to self-serving motives, citing an email it said was sent by one organ procurement employee to another. “Savvy (or cynical?) OPOs ought to start a pancreas for research program immediately,” the message said.

Barry Massa, president of the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations, said if the groups were merely trying to pad their statistics, they would retrieve a pancreas from every donor. That’s not what is happening, he said

“We took to heart what CMS wanted — which is more organs transplanted and more placed for research — and answered that call,” Massa said.

He said his own Cincinnati-based OPO recently increased the number of pancreases it collects after a researcher requested more. However, Massa’s group, LifeCenter Organ Donor Network, was not one of the groups to receive a letter from the committee.

Three organ procurement organizations that received letters from the finance committee, and were also contacted by The Post, had not responded to requests for comment by midafternoon Monday.

The letters, which are also signed by senators Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) and Todd C. Young (R-Indiana) seek data on pancreas collection, along with a list of the research studies for which the organs were collected. They also ask about the financial arrangements the groups might have with those researchers.

The committee complained to CMS, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, about the practice a year ago, after it saw the number of pancreases collected for research double. It is unclear how the government agency responded.

A CMS spokesman said Monday the agency is looking into the claims in the committee’s letter, as well as how it responded to the earlier complaint.

In August, the Senate Finance Committee issued a report that revealed there have been 70 deaths and 249 illnesses after mistakes in screening organs, as well as organs lost in transit and careless treatment of them. It blamed the organ collection groups and UNOS. In July, The Post reported that a confidential government assessment showed the transplant system relied on out of date technology that had crashed for hours at a time and needs to be “vastly restructured.”

The groups’ contracts with the government give each organization the authority to exclusively collect organs and tissue in their regions. They are reimbursed by transplant centers for solid organs and also sell bone, ligaments, skin and other body parts into the often lucrative private market for that material.

