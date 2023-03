Here’s what to know about the highly drug-resistant fungus — a strain of a kind of yeast known as Candida auris ( or C. auris for short) that the CDC says “presents a serious global health threat.”

A deadly fungal infection is spreading at “an alarming rate” inside health facilities and long-term-care hospitals across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

While healthy people are not likely to contract the infection, those with lower immunity and people living in nursing homes are more likely to fall sick and be unable to fight the infection, and the outcome can be fatal.