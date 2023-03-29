Drug overdose antidote Narcan goes over-the-counter

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Narcan, the lifesaving nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses, has been approved for purchase without a prescription, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday. The long-awaited decision could dramatically broaden the availability of Narcan, a spray version of naloxone, which requires no special training to administer, and has already been credited with saving thousands of lives from opioid overdoses.

The over-the-counter version is expected to be made available by late summer, but its long-term impact remains unclear: It will depend on the price set for the spray by its manufacturer and retailers’ willingness to stock it on store shelves in easy view of consumers. The drug’s manufacturer, Emergent BioSolutions, has yet to disclose how much it will charge for the 4-milligram spray, and public health advocates say too high a price will blunt sales and lessen its lifesaving impact.

“We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement.

The Rockville, Md., company has said it will continue to offer Narcan at a discounted “public interest” price for government agencies and nonprofits working to reduce opioid drug deaths. Emergent won’t disclose that price, although groups say it’s about $47 for a two-spray kit, down from years past, when discounted Narcan cost $75.

In a statement, the company’s president, Robert Kramer, called the FDA’s decision a “historic milestone.”

“We are dedicated to improving public health and assisting those working hard to end the opioid crisis,” he said.

The FDA’s decision comes amid a drug crisis that in 2021 killed about 107,000 people, almost two-thirds of those from fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Naloxone reverses an overdose by replacing the opioids binding to receptors in the brain. When administered properly, it can restore breathing in just a couple of minutes, although someone may need several doses if they are overdosing on a more powerful opioid.

Harm-reduction groups, local health departments and the Biden administration have made the distribution of naloxone a key part of efforts to reduce the staggering number of deaths. Because it’s been classified as a prescription drug, most states use a “standing order” system of blanket prescriptions, which allow it to be distributed on the streets, at pharmacies or even through the mail.

Even without needing to get a doctor’s prescription, many people have felt reluctant to walk up to a pharmacy counter to ask for the medicine because of the stigma surrounding drug use, said Joshua Lynch, an associate professor of emergency and addiction medicine at the University at Buffalo, who applauded Wednesday’s decision.

“Having Narcan over-the-counter will really open the door for many more people to access it,” Lynch said.

Nearly 17 million naloxone doses were distributed in 2021, according to an estimate by the Reagan-Udall Foundation. Last fall, the FDA made it easier for drug companies to sell discounted naloxone to harm-reduction groups. That allowed Remedy Alliance, an umbrella organization that sells the cheaper liquid naloxone to harm-reduction groups, to purchase and ship 768,000 more vials, which must be administered through a syringe.

Nabarun Dasgupta, co-founder of Remedy Alliance, commended the FDA’s move but said liquid naloxone — which costs the organization less than $4 per two-vial kit — should also be made available over the counter. He worries that unless the price for the spray is low enough, much of it may go unsold.

“A lot of naloxone … will expire on shelves and not bring people back from the dead,” said Dasgupta, an epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The FDA, for years, has sought to widen access to the nasal spray form of naloxone.

In 2019, it created a consumer-friendly “drug facts” label for nasal-spray naloxone, an unusual move designed to encourage companies to seek over-the-counter approval. Emergent did not apply for over-the-counter status for Narcan until last fall, prompting questions that it was prioritizing profits over saving lives.

In November, the FDA announced a preliminary assessment that a 4-milligram spray could be safe and effective for nonprescription use. Two FDA advisory panels of experts in February unanimously recommended that Narcan be made over-the-counter, saying the product was safe and easy to use.

Wednesday’s decision is likely to mean that the agency will also approve over-the-counter status for RiVive, a spray manufactured by Harm Reduction Therapeutics, a nonprofit that has said it wants to sell its low-cost nasal naloxone to harm-reduction groups at cost, for $18 per unit.

