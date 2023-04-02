Fighting for costly drugs: ‘I never know when it’s going to end’

Endless appeals for a child’s diabetes care

Eric Adelman, 43, of Madison, Wis., fought for insurance coverage of a continuous glucose monitor — a device to monitor his then-6-year-old daughter Lital’s glucose levels after she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Adelman and his wife are both doctors. They spent their own money to buy the $370 per month device because they’d seen Lital’s blood-sugar levels plummet while she remained unaware of the drops. Without the monitor, they set an alarm for 2 a.m. to check her blood sugar every night. They fought the insurance company on principle, to try to change an insurance policy that wasn’t in line with national standards for caring for children with diabetes.

In fall 2019, Lital started eating more. She started drinking more and getting skinnier. We thought: She’s just having a growth spurt. We didn’t pick it up, despite all our training. The week of Thanksgiving, she got strep throat. She threw up that night, and the next morning she wasn’t waking up.

It was diabetic ketoacidosis. It was really traumatic. We spent a couple days in the ICU.

To check glucose, you prick your finger, put a test strip in the meter, add a drop of blood, then read your glucose. We’d check her at least four to five times a day, before every meal and other times — before snacks. She doesn’t like the needle stick. You’re 6 and this is new. The worst thing in the world is a shot.

A continuous glucose monitor uses a sensor that’s underneath the skin, and every five minutes you get a reading on your phone. I can pull it up now. I talk about the difference between driving at night with streetlights vs. headlights. You see how food affects her blood sugar, how exercise affects her blood sugar. You can customize your alarms — at night if she’s below 70, it calls us. We bought it the week of Christmas, out of pocket.

They denied it in January.

I know how to do insurance appeals. Because we bought it out-of-pocket, it was about: This isn’t right, and this is my way to pay it forward. This is my way to cope with all the changes going on. I wanted to buy a banner on a bus that says: [Our insurer] hates kids.

During an appeal hearing, the medical director basically said, “We want her to know what ‘lows’ feel like.” I was like, “That’s ridiculous! You don’t withhold blood pressure treatment from people to say you have to know what high blood pressure feels like.”