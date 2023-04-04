Infertility affects 1 in 6 adults around the world, WHO says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

About 1 in 6 adults have experienced infertility over their lives, according to a new report from the World Health Organization that emphasizes the shared burden of infertility across the world. “The report reveals an important truth: infertility does not discriminate,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, said in a news release Tuesday. “The sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care,” he added.

There was little variation across economic levels, with higher-income countries experiencing infertility rates of nearly 18 percent and low- to medium-income countries seeing rates of almost 17 percent. (The global rate was 17.5 percent.) There was more variation across regions, though the report’s authors cautioned that there was limited data for Africa and South Asia.

“While findings show a high prevalence of infertility globally and regionally,” they also reveal the difficulty of comparing data across regions due to the variation in measures, the report’s authors said. Data collection that is more systematic and uses consistent definitions is needed to improve infertility estimates, they said.

They also noted that a majority of the studies used for the report had estimates based on female respondents. In his foreword for the report, Ghebreyesus noted that infertility “is something that both men and women experience” and that it remains understudied.

Rising global levels of obesity and an increasing tendency for couples to delay starting families are resulting in higher infertility rates, said Kelton Tremellen, a professor of reproductive medicine at Flinders University in Australia. But “better treatment options and awareness” are persuading more people to seek infertility care, he said.

However, the cost of infertility treatment, which is paid mostly out of pocket in most countries, according to the WHO, can burden households regardless of whether their countries of residence are in developed or developing countries. A cycle of in vitro fertilization can cost between $10,000 and $25,000, The Washington Post has reported.

Researchers went through more than 100 studies from 1990 to 2021 to generate infertility estimates. The report, which also published as a peer-reviewed article in Human Reproduction Open, defined infertility as a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve pregnancy despite 12 months or more of regular, unprotected sex; some of the individual studies’ definitions varied.

In the United States, about one in five married women between 15 and 49 years of age experience infertility, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infertility is much less common for women who have already had one or more prior births.

But infertility can occur in both men and women. Male hormonal disorders, disruptions to testicular or ejaculatory functions and genetic disorders may result in infertility, according to the CDC.

Smoking and excessive alcohol or drug use undermine both male and female ability to conceive. Age is also factor. Men who are 40 or older are more likely to report infertility, while women over 30 tend to report higher rates of infertility than women under that age. Being overweight or obese also diminishes a couple’s ability to conceive, the CDC says.

In South Korea, the country that has the world’s lowest birthrate at 0.78, the number of men receiving medical care for infertility appears to be rising. Almost 54,000 men received care in 2015. Four years later, that number had increased to nearly 80,000, according to the country’s semiofficial Yonhap News Agency, which cited government tallies.

In Nigeria, which has a fertility rate of more than 5, one of the world’s highest, 31 percent of couples experience infertility, according to a study that was cited in the WHO report, indicating that countries that have high fertility rates also experience widespread infertility.

