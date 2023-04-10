Black man awaiting kidney transplant alleges racial bias

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An African-American man is seeking millions of dollars in damages and a better position on the kidney transplant waiting list in a lawsuit that claims an algorithm used in determining priority for organs is biased against Black people. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Anthony Randall last week sued an affiliate of the prestigious Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, where he is listed as a transplant patient, and the United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit organization that operates the U.S. transplant system.

Randall — a Los Angeles barber who can no longer work because of kidney disease, receives dialysis treatments three times a week and has been waiting more than five years for a kidney — also wants a federal court to allow him to represent a class of 27,500 Black U.S. patients, who he argues have been similarly disadvantaged.

Advertisement

“The above-described racial discrimination damaged plaintiff and members of the nationwide wait list class, the California wait list class, and the Cedars-Sinai class by depriving and/or delaying their award of a donor kidney,” Randall’s suit contends. All have suffered “economic injuries,” including dialysis and other medical costs, he claims.

Both UNOS and Cedars-Sinai have in recent months dropped the use of the part of the formula Randall cites in his lawsuit. In June, the board of directors of the transplant system determined that inclusion of a “modifier for patients identified as Black … has led to a systemic underestimation of kidney disease severity for many Black patients. Specifically in organ transplantation, it may have negatively affected the timing of transplant listing, or the date at which candidates qualify to begin waiting time for a transplant.”

In January, UNOS instructed hospitals to stop using that part of the algorithm and told them to notify Black patients waiting for kidneys that they might be eligible for adjustments of their “accrued wait time” — a critical factor in determining the order of potential recipients for kidneys, which are in short supply. Randall says he might have qualified for a kidney had those adjustments been made sooner.

Advertisement

According to Randall’s lawsuit, Cedars complied with UNOS’s directive on March 27, when it said it would begin a review that could take several months. Randall asserts that neither the hospital, nor the transplant organization is moving quickly enough.

As of April 5, when the lawsuit was filed, Randall’s ″wait time continues to be incorrectly calculated in UNOS’s UNet software, prejudicing plaintiff’s candidacy for a donor kidney from the national kidney wait list,” he contends.

A UNOS spokeswoman said the organization would address the matter in court. “As this is an active lawsuit, we are unable to provide further details at this time,” she wrote in an email.

In a statement, Cedars-Sinai said it could not discuss individual patients, but “as an organization founded on principles of equity, diversity and inclusion, Cedars-Sinai continues to be committed to the health and well-being of everyone under our care.”

Advertisement

The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge the policies and functioning of the nation’s troubled organ transplant system in recent years. Two similar lawsuits were filed in federal courts in New York and Washington in 2021 and 2o22.

Last month, the government announced plans to overhaul the entire transplant system, including breaking up the monopoly UNOS has had to operate it for the past 37 years.

A Senate committee that has been investigating long-standing problems with the system for three years issued a critical report in August that held UNOS and the organizations around the country that collect organs responsible for 70 needless deaths and 249 illnesses after mistakes in the screening of organs used for transplant.

A government technology watchdog has called for a complete overhaul of the archaic system that moves organs from hospitals to recipients.

Advertisement

The bottom line for transplant patients is that about 104,000 people remain on the waiting list, most of them seeking kidneys. Depending on the calculation, 17 to 33 of them die each day waiting for kidneys, livers, lungs, hearts and other organs.

There is widespread agreement the system is racially inequitable. Blacks are three times as likely as whites to suffer end stage renal disease, but much less likely to be put on the transplant wait list or to receive a kidney.

In a 2022 report, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine cited research showing that Blacks are much less likely to be rated appropriate candidates for transplants than Whites; that Blacks are 37 percent less likely than Whites to be referred for transplant evaluation before they need dialysis; and that Blacks wait a median of 727 days for kidneys after they are placed on the waiting list, while Whites wait a median of 374 days.

Advertisement

Randall’s lawsuit addresses another problem. Accrued time on the wait list is part of the calculus that determines which patients get first shot at kidneys when they become available. Placement on the list is partly dependent on falling below a threshold that indicates poor kidney function, according to his lawsuit.

Research that is no longer considered credible held that Blacks would reach that threshold sooner than Whites because they have greater muscle mass and produce more of the amino acid creatine — which is part of one measure used to determine how poorly kidneys are functioning. In crafting the algorithm that powers kidney transplant priorities, the transplant system applied a 16 percent to 18 percent “modifier” to balance out that supposed advantage for Blacks.

Randall contends that formula has disadvantaged him and other Blacks for decades. He asserts that last December he was second in line for a kidney that went to someone else and was called to the hospital and prepared for surgery. He asserted he might have received the organ if his true wait time had been part of the calculation.

Advertisement

“He’s had this ongoing delay in the process of getting a kidney,” said Randall’s attorney, Matthew L. Venezia. “They could have adjusted his wait time,” he said of Cedars-Sinai. “They just didn’t … A lot of these patients don’t have another 18 months.”

Randall is seeking more than $5 million for himself and other Blacks on the kidney transplant wait list, as well as the immediate recalculation of his wait time, to put him in a better position to receive a kidney as soon as one becomes available, Venezia said.

GiftOutline Gift Article