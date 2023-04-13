Biden administration to widen Medicaid and ACA health coverage to DACA immigrants

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Biden administration is proposing new rules that would allow immigrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to qualify for health insurance through Medicaid and Affordable Care Act marketplaces, the White House announced Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The plan, which the White House says would benefit up to 580,000 young people brought to the United States as children would broaden the definition of who qualifies for these two insurance programs in which the federal government has a role. The Health and Human Services Department is about to propose expanding who is considered lawfully present as it applies to Medicaid and ACA marketplace eligibility so that it includes DACA participants.

Such changes in federal regulations often take considerable time, with months-long periods for public comments. But a statement from the White House says, “We recognize that every day counts” and predicts “we expect to get this done by the end of the month.”

The effort to make health coverage more accessible to these young people is part of a sharp policy reversal between the Biden administration and its predecessor.

The Trump administration sought unsuccessfully to dismantle the program, which was created in 2012 and protects people, known by its advocates as “Dreamers” — who entered the United States as children and remained here unlawfully. In contrast, President Biden has been pressing Congress to create a path to citizenship for this group — unsuccessfully so far. In the meantime, the administration has been trying to use levers of executive powers to widen the range of federal programs in which DACA participants are entitled to take part.

“We’re not done fighting for their pathway to citizenship, but we’re getting them the opportunities they deserve in the meantime,” Biden said in a tweet Thursday.

Until now, ACA insurance marketplaces have been closed to DACA participants. Those marketplaces are designed for consumers who do not have access to affordable health benefits through a job, and they provide federal subsidies to most of the 16 million people who currently have bought private health plans through these insurance exchanges.

Medicaid is the nation’s largest public insurance program, run jointly by the federal government and states. It provides coverage to about 85 million low-income people. It has not allowed DACA recipients, but several states have used their own money to permit similar coverage to people who entered the country under DACA.

Benefits for DACA recipients vary by state, but undocumented immigrants are generally ineligible for federal benefits such a financial aid for college and covid relief.

DACA recipients were brought to the United States as children but do not have permanent legal status. Under a 1982 Supreme Court ruling, they are eligible for a public-school education until they graduate from high school, but until Obama announced the DACA program in 2012, they were unable to work legally and lived in constant fear of being deported. As many as 800,000 people have enrolled in the program, but fewer than 600,000 remain active in the program.

Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

