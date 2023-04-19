White House plans to nominate cancer center chief to lead NIH

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House plans to nominate Monica M. Bertagnolli, a Boston cancer surgeon who became director of the National Cancer Institute last fall, to lead the National Institutes of Health, according to people familiar with the situation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The sprawling federal agency has not had a permanent director since December 2021, when Francis S. Collins, the longtime head of the NIH — known for his landmark genetics discoveries and ability to cajole funding from Congress — stepped down. Lawrence A. Tabak, an NIH administrator, has been serving as acting director.

If nominated, Bertagnolli, who was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after assuming her leadership role at NCI, would have to be confirmed by the Senate. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bertagnolli has impressed the White House and other officials with her hard work and ability to get things done, according to those familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the nomination.

In addition, the prolonged search for a new NIH director prompted some potential candidates to withdraw from consideration. Some worried it would be hard to get established before the 2024 campaign was in full swing, and that a new president might want a new NIH director. NIH also has faced considerable scrutiny during the coronavirus pandemic, and the next director will contend with a series of Republican-led investigations into its work.

Democrats have raised their own concerns about the agency’s model and whether its structure is well-suited to the current scientific climate, in which private sector companies and philanthropists offer prizes for research breakthroughs.

“I’m a big fan of the NIH … but I will say I’m concerned by the pace of scientific research that we’re seeing,” Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif.) said at a hearing Wednesday addressing the NIH’s budget requests.

Bertagnolli, a 64-year-old expert in clinical trials, is the first woman to lead the NCI. Last fall, several weeks after taking the helm of the cancer institute, she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram in Boston. Known as highly energetic, Bertagnolli was slowed down by the treatments, she acknowledged in an interview with The Washington Post in December. She has since resumed her rapid pace, according to those who know her.

Bertagnolli’s breast cancer is the most common type for someone her age — hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative, she said. The cancer is treatable and has a very favorable prognosis.

At the cancer institute, Bertagnolli has focused on making studies less complicated and costly. She also developed the recently released National Cancer Plan, which is designed to reduce cancer death rates and achieve the goals laid out by President Biden as part of his cancer moonshot initiative.

Bertagnolli grew up on her parents’ cattle ranch in southwestern Wyoming, learning to ride horses and mend fences, 90 miles from the nearest town.

She studied chemical engineering at Princeton University and graduated from the University of Utah School of Medicine, falling in love with surgery when she first walked into an operating room. She eventually focused on a rare inherited syndrome that leads to colon cancer and also concentrated on sarcomas, which are soft-tissue cancers that often wrap themselves around blood vessels or vital organs. She did in-depth training in tumor immunology — the relationship between the immune system and tumor cells — and became an expert on clinical trials.

At Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Bertagnolli was known as “a happy surgeon and a big-case surgeon,” willing to perform technically difficult, high-risk operations that other doctors turned down, Atul Gawande, a surgeon and writer who trained under Bertagnolli, told The Post last year.

Unlike in some operating rooms, where the mood was grim and tense, the atmosphere “in Monica’s was happy and weirdly comfortable and easygoing,” said Gawande, assistant administrator for global health at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

While Bertagnolli often wears cowboy boots, she does not fit the stereotype of the brusque, swaggering surgeon, say people who have worked with her. Gawande described Bertagnolli as unflappable, crediting her experience raising an autistic son while tackling high-pressure professional roles.

As part of her release of the National Cancer Plan, Bertagnolli warned that progress against cancer needs to accelerate if the nation is to achieve Biden’s goal of cutting the cancer death rate by 50 percent by 2047. She stressed that improving health equity — by giving everyone greater access to health care — is needed to accelerate progress against the disease.

