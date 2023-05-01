White House to end covid vaccine mandates on May 11

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Biden administration will end its requirements that most international travelers, federal workers and contractors, health care workers and Head Start educators be vaccinated against covid effective May 11 — the same day it terminates the public health emergency declaration. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The requirements, first ordered by President Biden in late 2021, had sparked protracted legal and political battles, with Republicans saying the mandates were unnecessary — a position recently joined by a growing number of Democrats and public health experts as the pandemic threat has receded.

The requirement for federal workers has been blocked by federal courts since January 2022, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed the mandate for international travelers last week, considering anyone who received a single dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after Aug. 16 as fulfilling it.

“Our Administration’s vaccination requirements helped ensure the safety of workers in critical workforces, including those in the health care and education sectors, protecting themselves and the populations they serve, and strengthening their ability to provide services without disruptions to operations,” a White House statement said. “.. We also put in place vaccination requirements for certain international travelers to slow the spread of new variants entering the country.”

The requirements ensnared tennis star Novak Djokovic, who is unvaccinated and was forced to miss several U.S. tennis tournaments. The episode became a political talking point: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said he would be willing to bring Djokovic to Florida via boat for the Miami Open this year, in an effort to circumvent the requirements.

