Masks come off in the last refuge for mandates: the doctor’s office

Doctors’ offices were the last place in Montana where Missoula resident Jenna James, who has long covid and other chronic conditions, had felt comfortable knowing others had to mask. Then, like in nearly all states this spring, Montana health care facilities ended their mask requirements. One clinic warned James when she called that it may not have masks on hand for staff, she recalled. A nurse at a hospital took 10 minutes to find one. An unmasked receptionist coughed as James waited in a crowded waiting room recently to have blood drawn.

Days later, James woke up with a cough and sore throat and is bracing to test positive for covid.

“I literally have to choose between lifesaving medical care and exposure to covid, which really isn’t a choice,” said James, 42. “It’s a high-risk situation being forced on me with little to no ability to consent.”

With the era of government-mandated masking at restaurants, grocery stores and schools long gone, hospitals and doctors’ offices were the last to carry the most visible reminders of the three-year-old pandemic. But regulators and some infectious-disease specialists have concluded universal masking is no longer essential in medical settings, prompting one of the starkest returns to pre-covid life.

Oregon, Washington and California were among the last states to lift such requirements in April, with Massachusetts set to follow when the state and federal public health emergency ends May 11.

The rollback of restrictions has had consequences: After a recent covid outbreak at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in northern California, the Santa Rosa facility restored its mask mandate on April 21, nearly three weeks after lifting it.

Some medical experts say it’s prudent to keep mask mandates in hospitals to control the spread of all respiratory viruses, including coronavirus.

Patient safety advocates say the federal government has abdicated its role in pressuring hospitals to contain the spread of coronavirus in their facilities by failing to publicize or penalize those with high levels of patients infected during their stays.

The federal government does not require hospitals to report coronavirus infections acquired within those facilities as they do with other bugs like MRSA. Nor does it release data tracking covid transmission within individual hospitals from those that do disclose that information.

And the public will have less visibility into the prevalence of covid in their community after the public health emergency ends May 11 and some data about covid-19 will no longer be reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokeswoman, said the agency plans to update its infection prevention and control guidance after the public health emergency ends “to ensure safeguards stay in place to protect staff, patients and visitors in healthc facilities.” She said masking is still recommended when facilities have outbreaks or when communities have elevated transmission of respiratory viruses.

Patients who face heightened risks for severe complications from covid-19 say they feel unsafe as they sit in waiting rooms packed with sick people and are treated by unmasked staff. Some wonder why people should ever unmask in medical environments when face coverings were effective in containing the spread of all respiratory viruses, including RSV and influenza.

“Rather than go back to 2019, this should be our new normal,” said Christina Connerton, who regularly visits doctors in Los Angeles for chronic illnesses including POTS, a disorder of the nervous system, and MCAS, which causes regular severe allergy symptoms. “You should mask in health care facilities in order to protect everybody who enters. To me, it’s more like you should always wash your hands before surgery.”

Some health care workers who were fierce advocates for masking at the start of the pandemic say the requirements must eventually end and now is a good time — with no covid surge in sight and vaccines and antivirals defanging the worst outcomes from coronavirus infections. While masking is most effective when everyone wears them, they stressed that patients could still protect themselves by wearing well-fitted N95 or KN95 masks. They contend there are downsides to continuing universal masking.

“We are dealing with sick patients, and the inability to emote and show empathy in our facial expressions is an underappreciated negative part of masking all the time,” said Karen Brust, a hospital epidemiologist for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics who co-wrote a commentary piece arguing for the end of universal hospital masking.

Proponents of eliminating hospital masking requirements have cited data presented at a European medical conference in April finding the removal of mask requirements in some units at a London hospital resulted in no statistically significant change in hospital-acquired coronavirus infections. The research has been peer-reviewed but has yet to be published in a medical journal.

TikTok has been flush with nurses embracing the opportunity to doff their masks after three years. Some posted celebratory videos from hospital floors where they ripped masks off to the tune of “Walking on Sunshine.” One travel pediatric nurse with 215,000 followers, who declined to comment, posted a video saying he was looking forward to having “flawless” skin again because wearing masks for 12-hour shifts caused breakouts along his jawline. Other nurses joked that they liked the masks because they could conceal their facial expressions.

While the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has passed, it remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States, killing hundreds daily, most of whom are elderly or have severe medical problems. Vaccines and antiviral treatments tend to be less effective for the highest risk patients who also regularly seek medical care.

In Massachusetts, activists have launched a last-ditch effort to preserve the hospital mask requirements, circulating a petition and meeting with staff at the Department of Public Health to press their case last month. State officials have not budged, saying their decision was made after extensive discussions with public health experts, leaving advocates to hope individual facilities will continue to require masks even if they are no longer forced to do so.

“It’s just so confusing because the upsides are so obvious and the downsides seem so small,” said Colin Killick, executive director of Disability Policy Consortium.

Some infection control specialists say masks can impede communication with patients who are hard of hearing or are not native English speakers.

“When you are in covid surges, then the benefits of masking probably outweighs the risks of disparities, but during times of low transmission, maybe not,” said Tania Bubb, president-elect of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.

Killick said hospitals could address those concerns by providing transparent masks that allow patients to read lips and hiring more interpreters.

Erica Shenoy, medical director for infection control at the Mass General Brigham system, said there are ways to alleviate the covid concerns of high-risk patients without perpetual mask requirements, including targeted requirements at units serving immunocompromised patients and restoring mandates in future respiratory virus surges.

“It’s really imperative within the infection control community that we are accurately conveying risks, and I think at this point the risk is very, very low,” said Shenoy, whose system is still weighing whether to lift its mask requirements for patients, staff and visitors.

But some patients question why they should have to face the risk of covid at all. Lisa Austin, a 52-year-old woman who lives north of Boston and signed the petition, said she’s considering relying on more virtual appointments because she’s concerned about contracting covid as someone with asthma who regularly seeks care for lupus and fibromyalgia.

“It’s significantly better for my health care to be seen in person, for somebody to touch you, look at the pallor of your skin for lupus and for fibromyalgia feeling the swelling and being able to tell the kind of swelling you have,” Austin said. “They can’t do that if they can’t touch.”

In Cincinnati, Jessica Wilson, whose 6-year-old daughter is recovering from chemotherapy for a brain tumor, recently canceled an appointment with a rehabilitation specialist because the children’s hospital had ended its mask mandate.

Wilson was so upset by the policy that she called the hospital chief of staff and patient advocate to discuss her concerns. She was left feeling frustrated that the onus would be on parents and patients to ask nurses and doctors to wear masks.

“It shouldn’t be my job,” she said. “I can tell I’m angering them. I send my daughter to be put under anesthesia and I’m away. It feels very, very vulnerable.”

Lauren Weber and Taylor Lorenz contributed to this report.

