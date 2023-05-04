The first vaccine to prevent the respiratory disease caused by RSV was approved this week by U.S. regulators for use in adults 60 and older.
What’s in the RSV vaccine, its side effects and when you can get one
Here’s what you need to know about its efficacy, expected availability and more
Depending on the season, 60,000 to 120,000 older adults are hospitalized in the United States with RSV each year, and 6,000 to 10,000 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an earnings presentation released last week, GSK said it has “millions of [vaccine] doses ready to be shipped.”
