Amid loneliness epidemic, readers share stories of struggle and serenity

The risk of premature death posed by "being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and even greater than that associated with obesity and physical inactivity," the advisory said.

“I want the entire country to understand how profound a public health threat loneliness and isolation pose,” Murthy said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Post readers took note, with hundreds commenting on our article on the advisory. Older readers, in particular, spoke up — Murthy’s advisory noted that seniors reported the highest rates of social isolation, and that the coronavirus pandemic was particularly isolating for older and sicker Americans.

In the spirit of Murthy’s call to “mend the social fabric of our nation,” readers shared touching, nuanced perspectives. Some also pushed back on the notion that isolation was bad for them, describing themselves as introverts who prefer solitude or distrust others in their community.

The Post interviewed several commenters who provided poignant snapshots of how they live their lives and how they attempt to find and nurture meaningful connection during this fractured time in America. Below are their stories.

Veronica Stevens

Another summer break looms for Veronica Stevens — it’s a time when she could go weeks without seeing another human being.

The divorced 60-year-old teacher lost both of her sons, 27 and 26, in 2020 to different health problems and has struggled to make friends at work and church. She agrees with the surgeon general that being lonely and unhealthy go hand-in-hand. The Melbourne, Fla., resident suffers from asthma, arthritis and other diseases of inflammation — which are exacerbated by chronic stress. She doesn’t exercise much with her sons no longer around to walk with her.

Remote schooling brought her peace, allowing her to grieve privately without being surrounded by co-workers talking about their spouses and children.

“I’m like, oh my God, they go home, and they go home to families, and I go home to four cats,” Stevens said. “It can hurt.”

She finds solace on social media, posting photos of her crotchet work on Facebook and Instagram and basking in the positive feedback. She recently started practicing Buddhism, meditating, reading sutra scriptures and watching videos about dharma every day.

Stevens said she is still lonely, but she can function.

“I don’t want to be in a nursing home and forced to play bingo just because people think it’s going to extend my life.” — Mary Ramsay

Mary Ramsay

Mary Ramsay questions Murthy’s implication that loneliness can kill you.

The 63-year-old Vancouver, B.C., resident likes activities done alone — she reads four or five books at a time and practices the flute and piano. To her, early-pandemic Zoom work calls in her living room felt like an intrusion. Loneliness, she said, is about lacking the social support you need — and people have different needs.

“I don’t want to be in a nursing home and forced to play bingo just because people think it’s going to extend my life,” Ramsay said. “That to me is a living death.”

Ramsay stressed that she doesn’t cast aside all human interaction. She calls her daughter regularly and wishes she lived closer. She plays cards with people, although she rarely socializes with them outside of poker nights. She used to be in a touring band for a vaudeville group, too, but it was hard to find a quiet space to read a book.

“It took me a long time to realize I am pretty solitary and that’s okay, and I’m not going to die,” said Ramsay, describing a struggle to overcome a social pressure to constantly spend time with others.

Antonia DeLuca

Antonia DeLuca used to sit alone on a bench in her southeastern North Carolina beach community, sulking through what a friend called a “Toni Pity Party.” She and her husband had moved from New Jersey a decade ago in pursuit of sunshine for their golden years, but with no family or friends nearby, DeLuca spent much of her time crying and eating.

Things changed after another older woman sat down next to her on the bench one day, and they chatted about the beautiful scenery, the nearby pelicans and herons, and people walking by. They shook hands and went their separate ways without trading contact information, but “I got in my car and thought that was a turning point for me, maybe you need to reach out to people and stop being sorry for yourself,” said DeLuca, now 76.

Today, DeLuca calls a college friend every day. She joined a spin class, book club and small Episcopal church. She strikes up conversations at the grocery store, learning a salad recipe after helping a customer track down a missing ingredient in the produce section. She lives in a mixed-age neighborhood and is invigorated by the sight of young parents pushing strollers.

“I don’t want to become bitter or angry or hateful, and that to me is part of what loneliness can do to someone,” DeLuca said. “I’ve seen it happen to many people.”

Mary Jo Drew

Mary Jo Drew can recall a time in the not-too-distant past when welcoming a new neighbor with a smile and an inviting dish was the norm.

“Even if they didn’t bring a casserole, they’d always come over and maybe invite my mother over for coffee,” said Drew, a 65-year-old retired physician based in Loveland, Colo. But, Drew added, that’s no longer the case.

Drew, who said she feels a twinge of loneliness about three or four times a week, has tried fostering kinship with others. There are the women she sees on her daily walks around her neighborhood, people she will strike up a conversation with and make tentative plans to meet up with, yet for whatever reason those plans never come to fruition.

There’s also the local church she stopped attending, one she had been going to since 2018, because of the lack of communication from members once her mother died in the early days of the pandemic. “My mom’s obituary was in the paper,” Drew said. “I never heard from the minister.”

To manage her moments of loneliness, Drew said she will typically reach out to friends via call or text, and that usually allays the feeling. She also sits on the board of a local theater, where she can indulge in her love of the arts.

Jean Raber

Jean Raber, now 69, said she believes “purposelessness” and loneliness go “hand in hand.” Raber was in her early 60s and had just started retirement when her mother died, and she felt the pangs of that “purposelessness” as she handled the ins and outs of her mother’s estate in the year following her death.

“I walked around telling everybody I knew how much I hated retirement and how I might as well die,” said Raber, who lives in Ovid, Mich.

But when her husband suffered a heart attack in the middle of the pandemic, she had an epiphany. “I started realizing, okay, you can’t just sit here and whine about how purposeless you feel,” Raber said, telling herself. “You need to be more open to people.”

Raber talked about the kindness from a nurse who “acted like I was the only person on Earth,” while providing her with updates about her husband’s condition. The admiration Raber felt for health-care employees during that saga helped her “reorder” her thoughts so she could stop being “a drag to other people.” Raber said her husband has since recovered and added she believes he was “really getting tired” of her once-negative disposition.

Raber focuses now on doing small things that have a big effect, such as knitting blankets for an organization that provides burial services for abandoned babies who have died. “Every day you need to ask yourself, how have I been useful or of service to someone?”

“Loneliness doesn’t mean that you’re by yourself. Sure, that’s a facet of it, but I think it’s about connection.” — Holly

Holly

Holly, a 62-year-old retiree in Tucson, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says she feels the grasp of loneliness “a little bit every day.”

“Loneliness doesn’t mean that you’re by yourself,” she said. “Sure, that’s a facet of it, but I think it’s about connection.” Holly pointed to what she sees as a general lack of kinship among her fellow Americans. For her, a sense of isolation can be prompted by aggressive drivers on the road, she said, bringing up examples of people who tailgate or make obscene gestures.

That feeling of disconnection has influenced her behavior in some ways, she admitted. For example, when she eats at a restaurant, she said she positions herself somewhere in the corner of the room or close to an exit door, fully taking in her surroundings.

“There’s not a lot of kindness out there, and that gives me a sense of loneliness,” Holly said.

Holly still extends grace whenever she can.

“I try to tell myself that you never know what anybody else is going through,” she said. “And people act out usually because they’re hurting themselves. So I try to remind myself that it’s probably not even personal.”

Holly looks to and admires some of her neighbors, who have multiple generations of family sharing one home. Holly, who is married with five children — only one of whom lives at home — is trying to strengthen her family’s bonds. Among other things, she is simplifying family gatherings during the Christmas holiday season.

“We don’t spend enormous amounts of money,” she said. “We focus on just being together and enjoying one another’s company and a good meal, rather than buying a bunch of presents.”

