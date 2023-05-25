CDC reports second death linked to surgery in Mexico

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A second person has died after seeking medical treatment at a clinic in Matamoros, Mexico, linked to suspected cases of fungal meningitis, according to an updated advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The advisory, issued Wednesday, also warned that more than 200 people across the United States are potentially at risk.

Federal and Texas health officials last week reported one death and four hospitalizations after patients received epidural anesthesia at one of two clinics in Mexico: River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3. Both facilities have been closed since May 13, and when The Washington Post contacted the clinics for comment, no one answered the calls.

Mexican health officials sent the CDC a list of people who had procedures between Jan. 1 and May 13 that put them at risk of meningitis. Based on that list, and additional patients identified by the CDC, the agency said that a total of 224 people may have been exposed and that the number is expected to increase. The potentially at-risk patients, who include men and women, are scattered across 24 U.S. states and D.C.

So far, the total includes nine probable cases in which the patients’ spinal test results suggest they have meningitis, but no fungus has been isolated. Another nine suspected cases show symptoms of meningitis, but test results are unknown at this time.

Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said eight of the probable patients traveled to Mexico for cosmetic procedures and are now hospitalized. Texas has a total of 15 cases.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spine. It is commonly caused by viruses, but in some cases it can be triggered by fungi or bacteria. The onset of meningitis symptoms can range from a few days to weeks. In the initial cases in Texas, symptoms began within three days to six weeks after the procedures.

Fungal meningitis develops after a fungal infection is either introduced or spreads to the brain or spinal cord. Symptoms include headaches, fever, nausea and sensitivity to light.

While not contagious, fungal meningitis poses a potentially deadly threat. “If it’s not properly diagnosed and treated, it can progress very rapidly,” CDC spokesperson Thomas Skinner said. “And unfortunately, we already have a couple of deaths.”

Skinner said the CDC is unsure of a possible link between the two clinics, but an investigation is ongoing.

Treatments include intravenous and oral antifungal medications, and their efficacy depends on how robust an individual’s immune system is. Since different species of fungi are best treated with different medications, identifying the exact fungi involved in the latest outbreak is another hurdle health officials are tackling.

Stacey Rose, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine, says it can take weeks to identify the fungi, so in many cases, therapy starts while waiting on the test results to come back.

“The sooner you identify it, the better chance you would have of treating someone and being able to cure them with the antifungal therapies that we have,” said Rose. “The best that we can do is sort of put somebody on a broad spectrum therapy — your heavy hitters of antifungal therapy — to try to cover your bases and make sure that the patient is getting adequate treatment.”

She also advises against traveling for medical tourism during the outbreak.

“If it’s like a cosmetic procedure or one that’s not medically necessary, you would really want to just push pause on those sorts of things while we’re figuring this out and identifying the source,” Rose said.

Last week, the CDC issued a health travel advisory urging medical tourists to cancel any upcoming elective procedures until there is no longer a risk at these clinics. They also urge patients who visited these clinics in the past year to seek medical attention immediately.

