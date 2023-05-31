Food poisoning often caused by sick restaurant workers, CDC says

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Food workers who clock in when sick cause a significant share of food-borne illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report, and many establishments don’t have adequate policies to prevent employees from working while contagious. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight About 40 percent of outbreaks in a study spanning 2017 to 2019 were associated with food contamination by a contagious worker, the CDC said in the report released this week, which examined data reported by 25 local and state health departments covering hundreds of outbreaks at restaurants.

Norovirus, which causes vomiting and diarrhea, was confirmed or suspected to have accounted for 47 percent of outbreaks, making it the most common single cause of food poisoning. The bacteria salmonella was the second-most-common cause, accounting for just under 19 percent of instances.

“Ill workers continue to play a substantial role in retail food establishment outbreaks,” the report’s authors wrote, “and comprehensive ill worker policies will likely be necessary to mitigate this public health problem.”

Fewer than half of managers said their workplaces had paid sick leave. Workers show up ill to avoid losing pay or because of social pressure, the report said research has indicated.

“You don’t get paid if you’re not there, and that encourages staff to work when they’re sick,” said Mitzi Baum, CEO of the nonprofit advocacy group Stop Foodborne Illness.

Sick workers contaminating food were responsible for 41 percent of the outbreaks studied, according to the report.

The other half of the outbreaks, approximately, were caused by various bacteria that contaminated food, the report said, due to inadequate cooking, improper heating or cooling, cross-contamination or similar mistakes.

The study examined 875 outbreaks at 800 food establishments in the reporting states. Managers at most of the eateries spoke to the CDC researchers, and many detailed policies that were “missing components intended to reduce foodborne illness risk,” the report said.

The pressure from managers or co-workers to come in even when sick may have been exacerbated since the coronavirus pandemic, which caused widespread and lasting shortages of hospitality workers.

“If you call in sick for work, that means someone else needs to do your job,” Baum said. “In today’s environment, it’s clear that there are staffing shortages and people will come to work sick.”

Food-borne illness sickens about 48 million people and kills about 3,000 in the United States each year, the CDC estimates.

While the vast majority of establishments that saw the outbreaks reported between 2017 and 2019 required employees to tell managers when they were ill, only 16 percent had policies that fulfilled Food and Drug Administration recommendations, CDC researchers found.

The FDA’s code suggests steps such as hand-washing, glove use and having written policies requiring workers to notify managers of illness. The agency says people experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice, sore throat with fever or lesions with pus should be prohibited from working, but only a small fraction of workplaces listed all those symptoms in their policies, the study found.

“What the report shows is that there isn’t necessarily a whole lot of education around symptoms [and] when you should not come in,” said Baum.

She said her organization pushes for the food industry to create “an internal culture where folks understand it’s okay if you’re sick, we don’t want you to come in, you won’t be penalized for that. Creating that type of positive culture will help diminish the number of staff people coming to work sick.”

“Training employees how to recognize the symptoms … so that they can self-screen, along with politics like providing paid leave for sick employees, may help reduce the spread of disease,” Abigail B. Snyder, an assistant professor of food science at Cornell University, said in an email to The Washington Post.

Better regulation could also help, the report indicated. Eateries with certain policies for cleaning and glove use had smaller norovirus outbreaks. Those with written sick policies were less likely to have employees working while sick, the study said.

In addition, states that regulate the issue, requiring employers to keep sick workers from coming in, had lower norovirus rates than states without those regulations.

“It’s really difficult for an individual consumer to effectively judge the risk of foodborne illness from eating in a given restaurant,” Snyder said. “Instead, collective expectations around disease prevention measures (like employee leave or health care) may be a better tool to reduce the risk of foodborne disease more generally.”

