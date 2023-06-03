Measles case reported in Montgomery County, Md.

A case of measles has been reported in Montgomery County, the first case in Maryland in years, and officials urged precautions.
Coughing and sneezing spread the disease, according to the department.
The health department said that People, especially those not vaccinated against measles, who were at either location during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles, especially fever.
Those who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should contact their health care provider.
The health department said five confirmed cases were reported in Maryland in 2019, and none in the state since then. It said the disease is preventable by vaccine.
No details were given about the county resident who contracted measles.