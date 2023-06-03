Measles case reported in Montgomery County, Md.

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A case of measles has been reported in Montgomery County, the first case in Maryland in years, and officials urged precautions. Those possibly exposed to the contagious disease included visitors to two sites in the county within the last month, the Montgomery health department said in a statement Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sites and times of possible exposure were the Cabin John Ice Rink, on Westlake Drive in Bethesda between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. May 24, and a professional office building in the 16200 block of Frederick Road in Gaithersburg, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 30, the health department said.

Coughing and sneezing spread the disease, according to the department.

The health department said that People, especially those not vaccinated against measles, who were at either location during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles, especially fever.

Those who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should contact their health care provider.

The health department said five confirmed cases were reported in Maryland in 2019, and none in the state since then. It said the disease is preventable by vaccine.

No details were given about the county resident who contracted measles.

