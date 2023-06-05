Cancer patients are confronting widespread shortages of chemotherapy drugs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cancer patients and their doctors are grappling with a record-high shortage of effective chemotherapy, putting their treatment — and lives — at risk. “The majority are cheap, generic drugs that have been utilized in cancer medicine for decades,” says Satyajit Kosuri, clinical director of the stem cell transplant and cellular therapy program at the University of Chicago, who has experienced the consequences firsthand.

At the end of last year, there were 295 active medication shortages, ranging from antibiotics and anesthetics to cardiac mediations and chemotherapy drugs, according to a Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs report, a 30 percent increase since 2021. Chemotherapy drugs, particularly those used to treat kids’ cancers, are among those medications experiencing some of the most prolonged shortages, says Yoram Unguru, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist at the Children’s Hospital at Sinai and core faculty, Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.

“These are the backbones of curative regimes,” he says. “We don’t have alternatives — it’s not like I can substitute a particular scarce chemotherapy agent with another. This isn’t strep throat or some other infection where if I don’t have amoxicillin, I can swap it out for something that’s probably if not as good, almost as good.”

The root of the drug shortage crisis, most experts agree, is related to low profit margins on generic drugs, an overreliance on foreign manufacturing, increasing quality risks and brittle supply chains. “These drugs that are in short supply are not the blockbusters that pharmaceutical companies make big bucks from,” Unguru explains. “They’re older, generic injectable drugs that companies don’t get a huge profit on.”

As a result, few companies make them, and those that do make just enough to fill demand. If suddenly one of those companies decides to get out of the market, or there’s a production problem, or they have difficulty sourcing the raw ingredients — roughly 80 percent of which come from China and India — there will be a drug shortage.

Delays in treatment caused by shortages can have tragic consequences. One recent meta-analysis found that a four-week treatment delay can be associated with increased sickness or mortality for more than 40 percent of common cancers, including bladder, breast, colon and lung cancer. A 2017 report in the World Journal of Clinical Oncology based on a survey of more than 190 pediatric hematologists-oncologists found nearly 65 percent of the doctors said they had patients whose care was affected by shortages.

Recently, Kosuri had to break the news to a 40-year-old patient with relapsed testicular cancer that his lifesaving stem cell transplant procedures would be significantly delayed because of a shortage of the drug carboplatin, a go-to chemotherapy medication used for stem cell transplants and for many types of cancers. More than 90 percent of people treated for testicular cancer, including bicyclist Lance Armstrong, ice skater Scott Hamilton and NFL punter Josh Bidwell, survive the disease. “With this cancer, you can be on death’s door and still be cured,” Kosuri says. “But now we’re having to make decisions about stopping treatment or telling them listen, we may not be able to do this procedure for you because we don’t have the drugs.”

Another patient, a 39-year-old woman with an ovarian germ cell tumor, also needs a stem cell transplant, and “I most likely won’t be able to offer stem cell transplant to her either.”

Kosuri says the shortages are affecting “the entire spectrum of patients and diseases,” including tumors, blood cancers, kids and adults. “It’s having a negative impact across the board.”

A shortage of the leukemia drug fludarabine left some patients with no other options to treat their cancers, Kosuri says, leading to discussions about hospice instead. “It’s horrendous. We have the meds that can cure you, but we can’t give them to you, sorry.” Unguru says one of his new patients is facing a similarly alarming scenario. “Two of the drugs that this kid needs as part of her regimen are on the shortage list,” he says. “This is a curable cancer in most cases, and now maybe it won’t be because we don’t have the drugs.”

Erin Fox, a pharmacist and professor at the University of Utah Health, says too often a single company is producing the lion’s share of a drug’s supply. She points to Accord Healthcare Inc., maker of three bedrock cancer drugs — methotrexate, cisplatin and carboplatin. Accord has a large market share and “massive quality issues,” she says, which were first identified in a 2022 U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspection, resulting in a manufacturing shutdown of a facility in India. “Other companies are trying to make up the difference in supply,” Fox says, “but they may not have the capacity to do so.”

A statement provided by Accord Healthcare Inc. spokesperson Kellyann Zuzulo says Accord and its parent company, Intas, “took the FDA’s findings seriously and made a voluntary decision to cease manufacturing and distribution of products. The companies are committed to providing safe and effective products to all patients and will move forward cautiously in collaboration with the FDA.”

Kosuri and his colleague Mark Ratain, an oncologist and medical professor at the University of Chicago, recently wrote an editorial calling for the U.S. government to set up a strategic reserve for lifesaving cancer drugs. “The government needs to step in to protect patients, ensuring that there’s a supply of drugs to cure their cancers when curative therapies are available,” Ratain says. “I’m a researcher, and I wouldn’t spend another dollar on research before solving the shortage problem.”

Both Congress and the Biden administration have turned their attention to the issue of drug shortages in general. In an effort to address the chemotherapy shortage of the widely used drug cisplatin, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized temporary importation of a Chinese injectable version, beginning Tuesday. The FDA monitors the shortages and is working on “temporary importation to help meet patient needs during the shortage,” a spokesperson said. “In these cases, we very carefully assess the overseas product for quality, making sure that it’s safe for U.S. patients working closely with numerous manufacturers and others in the supply chain to understand, mitigate and prevent or reduce the impact of intermittent or reduced availability of certain products.”

A representative of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the drug industry’s trade group, said the group couldn’t speak to specific generic drug shortages, but that “brand manufacturers, over decades, have carefully built robust globally diverse supply chains underpinned by complex manufacturing systems to help ensure patients in the United States and around the world have ongoing access to medicines.”

In mid-May, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing to examine the root causes of drug shortages and identify supply chain vulnerabilities. One of the witnesses at the hearing was Tampa mom Laura Bray, a business professor who launched a nonprofit organization called Angels for Change after her 9-year-old daughter Abby was diagnosed in 2018 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the most common childhood cancer. Ninety percent of pediatric patients with ALL are cured by following a rigorous regimen of chemotherapy, but a drug shortage can change those odds. When a drug called erwinaze in Abby’s regime became unavailable, she asked her mom, “Does this mean I die?”

The erwinaze shortage happened after Porton Biopharma Limited — the drug’s only maker — was cited by the FDA for repeated contamination problems, including batches corrupted with visible metal particles and cardboard fibers. The only alternative to erwinaze, a drug called PEG-asparaginase, wasn’t an option for Abby because she was among the 1 in 4 patients who are allergic to it.

Lucky for Abby, now a healthy 13-year-old, her mom understood supply chain problems. “Just because one member of a supply chain doesn’t have it doesn’t mean that it’s a complete outage,” Laura says. She enlisted friends and family to call hospitals across the country until they found the erwinaze that Abby needed.

Haunted by the realization that most other parents facing the same circumstances wouldn’t know what to do, Laura launched the advocacy group Angels for Change in 2019. The group has since helped hundreds of patients and many hospitals micro-source drugs from broken supply chains during 37 drug shortages. “Any patient physician, pharmacist or hospital in the middle of a drug shortage can give us a call,” Bray says. “We navigate the supply chain for them.”

Solving the drug shortage crisis will require every stakeholder to work toward creating more flexible supply chains, Bray told lawmakers. “No patient should have to hear the words, ‘we don’t have the medicine to treat you.’”

