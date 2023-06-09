Republicans hone tough questions for CDC’s Walensky as Democrats dissent

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The congressional panel investigating the U.S. government’s coronavirus response is set to hold its highest-profile hearing next week, with Republicans preparing a barrage of questions about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decisions, even as Democrats bristle at the panel’s focus and call for a new direction. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is scheduled Tuesday to sit for questions from some of the agency’s fiercest critics in Congress, such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), in what is likely to be her final appearance on Capitol Hill as head of the nation’s premier public health agency ahead of her resignation this month.

The panel’s GOP leaders in recent weeks held hearings addressing school closures, vaccine mandates and other pandemic-era policies that they contend were poorly executed, and lawmakers said takeaways from those hearings will shape their questions to Walensky.

“A successful public health response requires public confidence. Fully investigating any policy failures and inaccurate messaging promoted by Director Walensky and her colleagues at the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic will ensure that trust in our public health authority is restored,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), who chairs the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, said in a statement.

Behind the scenes, the looming hearing has illustrated the deep and persistent partisan divisions about the pandemic response. In letters obtained by The Washington Post, the Biden administration has increasingly disputed Republicans’ portrayal of its public health agencies and haggled for weeks about when Walensky would testify, with Wenstrup’s office hinting at a subpoena threat after the administration said the CDC director was available to testify only one day later than the panel requested.

The panel’s top Democrat also this week privately called for a reset of the subcommittee’s agenda, criticizing Republicans for using past hearings to advance “attacks against America’s public health officials” such as Anthony S. Fauci, who served as the government’s top infectious-disease expert before retiring last year. As part of those attacks, Republicans alleged that Fauci and his colleagues funded research in China that inadvertently led to the release of the coronavirus.

“The Select Subcommittee’s remaining time is limited, and with each day spent on the partisan narrative, we are needlessly politicizing an issue of paramount public health importance and wasting an opportunity to advance the health and safety of the American people,” Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) wrote in a letter sent Thursday to Wenstrup and obtained by The Post.

The GOP-led panel has already held two hearings exploring the possible origins of the virus, with Republicans inviting witnesses who favor the theory that the coronavirus leaked from a laboratory, such as Johns Hopkins transplant surgeon Marty Makary who asserted that a lab leak was a “no-brainer.” There is no evidence SARS-CoV-2 was in any laboratory before the outbreak. The nine U.S. intelligence entities investigating the pandemic’s origin have not reached consensus; five favor the theory that the virus naturally “spilled over” from animals to humans, two favor the lab-leak theory and two are undecided.

Democrats have said they support questions about the virus’s origin, guidance on school reopening and other policies but want the panel to reorient around shared goals of improving public health.

“To date, the Select Subcommittee has not meaningfully met Congress’s obligation to prevent and prepare our nation for future pandemics,” Ruiz wrote, calling for the panel to focus its time instead on “commonsense policy solutions” such as improving lab safety standards and disease detection.

Walensky, who is set to leave office June 30, has emerged as a major focus of the subcommittee, which has been seeking documents about her role in CDC’s school reopening guidance and other matters. The CDC director has been targeted by Republicans on the panel such as Greene, who have criticized her communication style as unduly divisive and blamed her agency for a raft of decisions.

Walensky has been defended by some public health experts and groups, who say Republicans such as Greene have distorted the CDC’s record and scientific findings, and President Biden last month heralded the CDC director for her “steadfast and unwavering focus on the health of every American.” But Walensky has acknowledged that her agency struggled in its pandemic response and announced an organization-wide revamp last year, intended to improve CDC’s responsiveness, communication and other core functions.

It is not yet clear whether Walensky’s successor — expected to be former North Carolina health secretary Mandy Cohen — will continue that overhaul or chart a different path for the agency.

Walensky’s decisions were discussed Wednesday by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, in a GOP-led hearing framed as “Assessing CDC’s Failures in Fulfilling its Mission,” where four experts from outside government offered often-critical assessments of the agency. Republicans previewed their lines of attack for Walensky next week, arguing that the agency moved too slowly to encourage U.S. schools to reopen in 2020, even as other countries did so.

“Public trust in the CDC is at an all-time low,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), a former state public health director who serves on the covid panel, said at Wednesday’s hearing. “Much of the CDC’s guidance did not appear to emanate from data and scientific evidence, and they certainly weren’t able to incorporate real-world evidence that was occurring.”

Lawmakers also are planning to review Walensky’s relationship with the American Federation of Teachers — the nation’s second-largest teachers union — and whether CDC wrongly solicited input on school reopening guidance from teachers unions, traditional allies of Democratic administrations. Recently released text messages between Walensky and AFT President Randi Weingarten in early 2021 appear to show the two officials discussing the planned guidance and Walensky thanking her “friend” — Weingarten — for issuing a public statement praising CDC after the guidance was released.

Wenstrup last month publicly threatened to subpoena Weingarten if the panel did not receive additional documents about her union’s dealings with CDC.

The AFT and Weingarten have vigorously disputed suggestions they played an inappropriate role in development of the guidance, challenged Republicans’ portrayal and insisted they are cooperating with investigations. Weingarten testified to the panel this year that AFT was just one of more than 50 organizations that CDC consulted when shaping the guidance, and that about 95 percent of U.S. schools had reopened by the end of May 2021, up from about half of schools in January.

CDC this week defended Walensky’s engagement with AFT and Weingarten as routine.

The Biden administration has also privately disputed the panel’s public claims, including that it has “stonewalled” GOP probes.

“Your June 1 letter claims the Department has ‘refused’ to provide certain documents to the select subcommittee. This is incorrect,” Melanie Anne Egorin, assistant secretary of legislation at the Department of Health and Human Services, wrote in a letter sent to Wenstrup on Thursday.

Beyond the panel, Democrats’ frustrations with congressional covid investigations have also spilled out publicly, with complaints that Republicans have wrongly criticized public health officials and overlooked the Trump administration’s missteps.

“I am so frustrated because I really don’t know how we proceed here anymore,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said at Wednesday’s hearing to review CDC’s decisions. “I don’t know how we can make [any] improvements at the CDC when we fundamentally disagree on almost everything that happened during the covid crisis.”

