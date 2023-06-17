Could cancer become a chronic, treatable disease? For many, it already is. Kelly Spill walks on the beach with her son, Jayce. “Life is just so good right now,” she says. “There’s a little piece of me that worries the cancer will come back, but I know my attitude makes a difference, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s gone." (Sarah Blesener for The Washington Post)

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Kelly Spill was 28, with an 8-month-old son, when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 rectal cancer. A malignant tumor was causing the bleeding and discomfort that her doctors had dismissed for months as postpartum hemorrhoids. “My first thought was: How much longer am I going to live?” she recently recalled, nearly four years after the grim diagnosis.

Advertisement

Her anxiety wasn’t far-fetched. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States, behind heart disease. By year’s end, it’s expected to kill more than 600,000 Americans. Yet even some of the most fearsome cancers today are increasingly survivable — provided they’re addressed with care and vigilance that may span months to years to a lifetime.

Today, Spill, who has been cancer-free for over 2½ years and is now pregnant again, is one of roughly 18 million U.S. residents with a history of cancer. For many of them, cancer has become less an imminent threat than a chronic illness, serious but not necessarily deadly.

“We’re not quite there yet, but we’re moving closer to the situation we have with HIV patients, in that today even people with incurable cancers may be living for decades,” says Lidia Schapira, a breast-cancer expert and medical professor at Stanford University. “I’m still treating patients who were diagnosed decades ago, while my colleagues are seeing people in their 50s and 60s who had cancer as children.”

Striking successes

Some 2 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year, the National Cancer Institute estimates. But the death rate from all cancers has fallen 33 percent since 1991, according to an American Cancer Society report released in January.

For some types of cancers, the progress is even more impressive. The mortality rate for lung cancer — the leading cause of cancer deaths — has dropped 58 percent since 1990 in men and 36 percent since 2002 in women. Breast cancer is another striking success story, with a 43 percent drop from 1989 through 2020. So is melanoma, with death rates between 2011 and 2020 falling by about 5 percent a year for adults younger than 50 and 3 percent for those older than 50.

Advertisement

There are many and varied explanations for the progress, says Memorial Sloan Kettering oncologist Larry Norton, including “better early diagnosis, better imaging, better blood tests, better preventive measures and better treatments, including precision medicine with gene-profiling of patients’ tumors.”

Among all these developments, Norton says he’s most impressed by the rise of immunotherapy, a treatment strategy that alters and enlists a person’s immune system to help fight the disease. Initially controversial, the treatment dates back to the late 1800s but began gaining widespread acceptance in the early 1980s. In 2020, it helped turn Spill into a cancer survivor.

Following her diagnosis, Spill, who lives in Bradley Beach, N.J., and whose son, Jayce, is now 4, faced a gantlet of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. She says her doctors predicted she would end up infertile and need a permanent colostomy bag. But on the day she went in to schedule her first chemotherapy session, a nurse took her aside and told her about a small clinical trial of intravenous dostarlimab, a relatively new drug designed to block a cancer cell protein that otherwise can elude the immune system. All 14 patients in the trial had a genetically similar form of rectal cancer. After nine treatments, in all 14 cases, their cancers went into remission.

Improving care for survivors

Over the past 30 years, as medical progress has made some cancers less lethal, there has also been a dramatic rise in the incidence of some cancers in young people, including cancer of the breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver and pancreas. As the number of survivors increases — and their age decreases — the pressure for change is mounting.

“It is as if we have invented sophisticated techniques to save people from drowning, but once they have been pulled from the water, we leave them on the dock to cough and splutter on their own in the belief that we have done all that we can,” wrote Fitzhugh Mullan, a physician, professor and civil rights activist, in a 1985 essay for the New England Journal of Medicine. Mullan, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 32, later co-founded the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship, a leading voice for cancer survivors and source of extensive information for doctors and patients. (Mullan died of lung cancer at age 77.)

Advertisement

Following in his footsteps, Schapira, at Stanford, directs the Cancer Survivorship program, which conducts research and works to help educate patients, nurses and doctors about survivors’ needs. “Primary doctors recognize it makes a lot of sense for them to be involved, but feel they don’t have the knowledge, time, proper guidelines or even patient records,” she says.

Schapira’s program has developed a free online course, offering continuing medical education credits, for primary care doctors. The course, “Health After Cancer,” includes videos of four cancer survivors with diverse needs, as well as printable reference guides for clinical care.

“Now even with incurable cancers, you may be living for decades,” Schapira says. Yet that doesn’t mean the living is completely challenge-free. “Many cancer patients are cured but may still need special care because of the cancer treatment they received,” she says. Aftereffects may range from significant emotional trauma to a greater risk of heart disease as a side effect of some cancer-fighting drugs.

‘Scanxiety’

Many survivors, including Spill, no longer have visible tumors but must report for frequent follow-up biopsies, blood tests and scans.

Spill’s follow-up care has consisted of MRIs, PET scans and sigmoidoscopies with biopsies — a routine she endured three times in her first year after treatment and every six months since then. “In the beginning, when I was going for my four-month checkup scans and sigmoidoscopies, I would get anxiety a month prior,” she says. “In the cancer world, we call this ‘scanxiety,’ and oh boy, is it real. I had gone as far as asking for medication only to use as my checkups approached.”

Many other survivors require more intensive care, such as continued surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy. Even so, cancer experts contend that treatment strategies are steadily becoming more tolerable, particularly as oncologists work to decrease the toxicity of medications by giving the smallest possible effective dose.

“The thinking in the ’80s and ’90s was ‘treat and cure the cancer and worry later,’ and that has changed,” says Schapira.

Advertisement

Researchers and doctors have also been devising new strategies to combat pain, nausea and hair loss as side effects of cancer treatment.

“If you met me, you’d never think I have Stage 4 breast cancer,” says Reilly Starr, 44, the mother of a 5-year-old in New York City. Diagnosed just after giving birth, she has endured five intensive years of treatment, including marathon chemotherapy and radiation. She lost her hair during chemo, but it has since grown back.

Today, Starr reports to the hospital every three weeks for infusions of three immunotherapy medications. When she isn’t feeling too fatigued, she plays competitive pickleball as she scours for information on clinical trials. “My original goal was to make it to my son’s fifth birthday, and I’ve done that, so now my goal is to make it to a cancer vaccine, which would give me my life back,” she says.

Starr’s degree of well-being, despite her diagnosis, is more common than many might suppose, says Norton, of Memorial Sloan Kettering. “There’s a mismatch in people’s perception, which I think is heightened by how chemotherapy is portrayed in movies, in books and on TV,” he says. “I know of a playwright who had a very easy time with chemotherapy but went on to write a story in which a similar patient had all sorts of terrible things happen: Her hair fell out; her husband left her; she went through the trials of Job. I asked her, ‘Why did you write it like that? None of that happened to you!’ She said: ‘Do you think I could sell a screenplay saying nothing happened?’”

So maybe Spill’s story will never make the movies. She had no dire side effects from immunotherapy, and happily today is in her last trimester of pregnancy.

“Life is just so good right now,” she says. “There’s a little piece of me that worries the cancer will come back, but I know my attitude makes a difference, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s gone. There are endless possibilities; there’s no limit to what you can do in this life.”