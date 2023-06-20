White House meets with drug firms on cost of overdose-reversal drugs

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

White House officials met with pharmaceutical company representatives Tuesday in an effort to address long-standing concerns about the affordability of overdose-reversal drugs that the Biden administration views as crucial to saving lives amid the nation’s raging opioid crisis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The meeting was held with representatives from 10 companies, including Emergent BioSolutions, which later this summer will start selling without a prescription an overdose-reversal drug called naloxone. Critics have slammed Emergent for plans to price the nasal spray, sold under the brand name Narcan, at “less than $50” per two-dose kit, which they say is too expensive for many people, let alone those who regularly use drugs.

The director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Rahul Gupta, said in an interview Tuesday that he made clear to industry representatives that he was not dictating how companies should approach their price negotiations.

“I reminded them that today, price is a key factor in whether people can access these products, especially when they can range from $10 co-pays to over $100 or more for people walking into a pharmacy without insurance,” Gupta said.

He said he emphasized making reversal drugs widely available in communities devastated by the opioid crisis, particularly rural spots where the medication is harder to locate. “We don’t want [the medication] just sitting on the shelf,” Gupta said.

In a statement Tuesday, Emergent said it was committed to working with governments and community distribution groups on expanding access for “millions of Americans” and “maintaining affordability.”

While applauding the White House’s efforts, experts cautioned that the summit would not lead drug manufacturers to dramatically lower prices, especially when so many other factors affect prices, including the costs of manufacturing nasal sprays and health insurance coverage.

“I don’t think voluntary actions from the for-profit sector are going to address” easing the overdose crisis, said Michael L. Barnett, an associate professor of health policy and management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

With the nation’s drug crisis killing more than 100,000 people annually, the Biden administration has made expanding access to naloxone part of its national strategy for reversing rising deaths. Naloxone — which is safe to use even when someone is not overdosing — typically restores breathing in several minutes, although it’s not unusual for rescuers to use multiple doses.

The naloxone market changed in March, when the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for sale without a prescription. The long-awaited approval means the nasal spray can be sold alongside pain relievers, condoms and antacids on the shelves of pharmacies, supermarkets and even gas stations. Narcan was already widely available in states through a system of blanket prescriptions and was purchased in bulk through state and local health departments at “public interest” prices and distributed to police officers, parents of schoolchildren and even librarians.

The FDA could eventually approve generic over-the-counter nasal sprays, but even then, it takes many months for products to be scaled up and delivered to store shelves.

“The market is not producing the competition necessary to drive down prices in a way we think is necessary for this crisis,” Barnett said.

Representatives from Emergent, Pfizer, Hikma, Padagis, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Adamis Pharmaceuticals and US WorldMeds, which all make or market forms of naloxone, attended Tuesday’s meeting, as did Aptar Pharma, which makes the devices that deliver the nasal spray. Executives from Indivior also were present; that company recently gained FDA approval for prescription Opvee, a nasal spray of nalmefene, another reversal medication touted as a powerful antidote to synthetic drugs such a fentanyl.

The summit unfolded as pharmaceutical companies face criticism that they are trying to cash in on stronger and more expensive opioid reversal drugs despite the availability of cheaper and proven injectable naloxone.

“The danger there is that public health departments start to believe this pricey nasal naloxone and these stronger formulations are the only viable options,” said Sarah Evans, the division director of drug policy at the grant-making organization Open Society Foundations.

The White House invited only companies with FDA-approved products. Not invited to the summit: Harm Reduction Therapeutics, a nonprofit company that is awaiting FDA over-the-counter approval for its naloxone spray, RiVive. The company says it plans to sell RiVive at cost — $36 per two-dose kit — or give it away to harm-reduction groups.

“We would have been happy to have a place at the table,” Harm Reduction Therapeutics co-founder Michael R. Hufford said. “At the end of the day, they don’t need to convince us. We’re already on board.”

Harm-reduction groups were not invited to the summit, despite their critical role in distributing the lifesaving drug in recent years. That includes the nonprofit Remedy Alliance, which has shipped 1.25 million doses to harm-reduction groups since August, of which 164,000 were free of charge. The organization has previously struck deals with Pfizer and Hikma for low-cost liquid naloxone. Remedy Alliance generally charges $3.75 per dose, with many cash-starved groups getting the vials free.

Remedy Alliance co-director Maya Doe-Simkins said Tuesday’s meeting was a “good thing” and hopes harm-reduction groups will have a greater voice in future talks. “My hope is that the meeting is the beginning of a process, not the culmination of a process,” she said.

