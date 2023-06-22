What it feels like to run out of oxygen

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

If the passengers on the missing submersible died of oxygen deprivation, they are likely to succumb slowly and mostly without pain, medical experts said, as the point at which the vessel’s oxygen was expected to run out passed Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If oxygen levels on the Titan fell, the travelers would notice effects on their brain, including impaired judgment and muscle coordination problems, said Juan Rojas, a pulmonologist at Rush University System for Health. Eventually, they would lose consciousness and die without sensing it.

“While it’s sort of morbid and sad to say, the lack of oxygen in what they’re dealing with is in some ways — I wouldn’t say peaceful, but not as traumatic as some other end-of-life events,” Rojas said.

A similar scenario would play out if the adventurers died of elevated carbon dioxide levels, Rojas said. If the submersible’s carbon dioxide scrubber lost power and became unable to absorb the gas, he said, that substance’s buildup would also be terminal.

It’s impossible to know exactly when the Titan’s five travelers, who disappeared Sunday while descending to see the wreckage of the Titanic, would have lost the ability to breathe. OceanGate, the company that owns and operates the submersible, said Thursday that it now believes the passengers “have sadly been lost,” although it did not release a presumed cause of death.

The U.S. Coast Guard and OceanGate’s estimate that the submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply is merely “a useful metric for everybody” and not a reliable number, submarine search and rescue expert Frank Owen told the Associated Press.

“It’s based on a nominal amount of consumption the average human might consume in doing certain things,” he said.

While it’s possible to survive prolonged low oxygen levels, that scenario could still damage vital organs, including the nervous system or heart, Kenneth Ledez, medical director of hyperbaric medicine at Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland, told the BBC. Once someone stops breathing, permanent brain damage begins after about four minutes and death usually follows minutes later, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Humans are used to functioning in the Earth’s atmosphere, which is roughly 21 percent oxygen. The amount on a submersible would typically be slightly lower, Rojas said. If that percentage dips too far, anyone in that environment could survive only a few hours.

“The biggest analogy that we have in modern-day parlance is people who are climbing mountains and develop complications secondary to their altitude sickness,” Rojas said. “You have a few hours to get them to a safer area and get them oxygen before they die.”

On the Titan, the passengers could have saved a bit of oxygen by staying still and minimizing movement, Rojas said — but that behavior would only help if a rescue was imminent.

“Those topics are sort of a Band-Aid on the problem,” he said.

If the passengers remained on the Titan as their oxygen supply runs out, they may have felt slightly buoyed by at least not being alone.

“I offer these next words cautiously, lest they be read as unfeeling,” William Haning, a physician and professor emeritus of psychiatry at the University of Hawaii told The Washington Post in an email. “But in considering the fear of entrapment, certainly generalizable to all people, comfort most commonly comes from the presence of other people.”

Tara Parker-Pope contributed to this report.

