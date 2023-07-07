Biden administration proposes limit on skimpy health-insurance plans

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House plans Friday to announce proposed rules that would constrain use of skimpy health plans that former president Donald Trump touted during his administration as an affordable means of insurance — and that Democrats, including President Biden, have derided for years as junk. The expected afternoon announcement by Biden, more than halfway through his term, will come after congressional Democrats and consumer-health advocates have pressed him repeatedly to act on a long-standing pledge to reverse his predecessor's expansion of what are called short-term limited-duration health plans.

The plans offer less expensive monthly premiums than standard forms of health insurance — in exchange for scanty benefits. The plans do not comply with consumer protections provided under the Affordable Care Act, including equal treatment of patients with preexisting medical conditions and a guarantee of 10 categories of health benefits, such as maternity care and mental health services.

When they were created, the short-term plans were intended as a bridge for consumers who found themselves in a difficult moment, such as experiencing a brief gap between jobs that provide health benefits. The Obama administration limited the plans’ duration to three months.

In 2018, Trump expanded availability of the plans, allowing consumers to carry them for 12 months at a time and then to renew them for up to three years. Trump’s top health aides said the plans would be appropriate for families not needing much medical care. Critics countered that patients risked being burdened with large medical expenses after the meager coverage ran out. There are no reliable data on how many Americans have purchased such plans.

The current administration’s proposed rules would not revert exactly to the Obama-era version — but would be close. Consumers could buy a short-term plan for three months and could extend for a fourth month, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters before the announcement. The officials said the proposal will be open to public comments and probably will reach a final form later this year.

Biden, who believes the ACA should be the basis of improvements in health-care costs and availability, has been among many Democrats who favor a far smaller role for short-term plans. Until now, his administration had not acted on that belief, despite appeals from fellow Democrats and advocates to move more swiftly.

A senior administration official sidestepped the question of why it has taken until now to produce the draft rules restricting short-term health plans.

“Look, the president is laser-focused on the vision of building the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, and we’ve been working from day one of this administration to ensure that more people have access to affordable health care,” the official said.

Noting that the percentage of uninsured Americans has fallen during Biden’s time while the number covered through private ACA health plans has reached an all-time high, the official said: “This rule is another step in our work to bring down costs for American families.”

The proposal on skimpy health plans is part of what the White House is portraying Friday as a quartet of steps that it says demonstrate Biden’s focus on controlling health-care costs — a long-standing priority of his that has assumed fresh significance now that he is seeking a second White House term.

Other aspects are works in progress.

One will be a joint exploration by three federal agencies into the use and marketing of specialty financial products, such as medical credit cards and installment loans. The officials said those mechanisms sometimes appear to be pushed on patients as a way to pay for routine medical care, while ultimately exacerbating medical debt.

Another measure involves further guidance on a recent law to help shield patients from large, unexpected medical bills. The protections were enacted as part of a 2020 pandemic relief law, predating Biden’s tenure. They took effect in early 2022, and Biden’s health officials have drafted specifics of the plan.

The medical billing law is intended to protect patients financially who go to emergency rooms or need other types of medical care without realizing that doctors treating them are not in their insurance network. The senior administration officials said the new guidance is intended to prevent health-care institutions and practitioners from exploiting loopholes that can obscure whether patients are using expensive care outside their insurance network.

The administration also is issuing a report from the Health and Human Services Department that forecasts the number of older Americans and people with disabilities who will save money on Medicare drug coverage once a $2,000 annual ceiling on out-of-pocket prescription drug spending takes effect in 2025. That future ceiling was part of the Inflation Reduction Act adopted a year ago.

The HHS report predicts that nearly 19 million people with Medicare drug benefits will save an average of $400 a year per beneficiary. Overall, the cap will reduce Medicare beneficiaries’ spending on prescriptions by about $7.4 billion annually.

