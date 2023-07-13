What to know about Opill, the first U.S. over-the-counter birth control pill

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the United States . Federal regulators approved Opill, made by the consumer health giant Perrigo, as a nonprescription oral pill used to prevent pregnancy. The decision comes at a moment when challenges to reproductive rights have created a climate of uncertainty and raised concerns about the availability of essential health care.

“This is historic and transformative for reproductive rights without having to go to a physician, which presents a barrier to many people,” according to Julie Maslowsky, an associate professor at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health. She was a scientific consultant for HRA Pharma, a subsidiary of Perrigo that submitted the application to the FDA for approval.