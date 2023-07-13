On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the United States. Federal regulators approved Opill, made by the consumer health giant Perrigo, as a nonprescription oral pill used to prevent pregnancy. The decision comes at a moment when challenges to reproductive rights have created a climate of uncertainty and raised concerns about the availability of essential health care.
What to know about Opill, the first U.S. over-the-counter birth control pill
“This is historic and transformative for reproductive rights without having to go to a physician, which presents a barrier to many people,” according to Julie Maslowsky, an associate professor at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health. She was a scientific consultant for HRA Pharma, a subsidiary of Perrigo that submitted the application to the FDA for approval.
Maslowsky said an over-the-counter pill will have a positive impact on marginalized populations, including people with low incomes who live in very rural areas with few health care options, and so have the highest rate of unplanned pregnancy. “This will absolutely increase options and allow them to control their reproductive health,” Maslowsky said.