White House planning to tap retired general to lead new pandemic office

The White House is planning to name a longtime military health official to lead its new pandemic preparedness office amid growing concerns that efforts to brace for the next global health crisis are flagging. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Maj. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, who retired from the military this summer and joined the National Security Council to work on biodefense and global health security, is the planned selection to lead the White House’s Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, according to three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a pending personnel move.

The office was created by congressional legislation last year but has been beset by staffing delays and persistent questions about its leadership; several public health experts turned down the White House’s earlier overtures to serve as the office’s director.

The White House declined to comment, with an official saying there was no decision at this time.

Friedrichs, who served as joint staff surgeon at the Pentagon and helped coordinate the military’s pandemic response, worked closely with the White House on rolling out coronavirus vaccines and ramping up global efforts to fight the virus, impressing senior officials.

“Very smart [and] highly collaborative,” said David Kessler, who served as chief science officer for the coronavirus response before stepping down this year, adding that Friedrichs is “a true national resource.”

The White House did not make Friedrichs available. In past interviews, Friedrichs has discussed the unique threat posed by the coronavirus and the role the military played in the national and global response to the pandemic.

“I see [the coronavirus] as one of the most lethal and challenging foes that military medicine has faced in 100 years,” Friedrichs said on a podcast with the Center for Strategic and International Studies last year.

If chosen, Friedrichs would take charge of the White House’s pandemic office at a moment when the threat from the coronavirus continues to recede and President Biden’s administration has wound down its response, with officials declaring an end to the public health emergency in May and ending covid coordinator Ashish Jha’s role last month. But public health leaders continue to track emerging threats such as avian flu and have warily eyed a possible resurgence of the coronavirus. Biden has repeatedly vowed to make long-term investments in pandemic preparedness.

But on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are fighting over legislation to reauthorize key pandemic preparedness programs before they expire Sept. 30. Tensions spilled at a contentious hearing Thursday in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“Our government was not prepared for covid-19, and we have not done enough to be ready for the next threat,” New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., the panel’s top Democrat, warned at Thursday’s hearing.

Pallone and his colleagues have said the bill does not go far enough to address possible crises, calling for Congress to take further steps to stem potential shortages of medical drugs and supplies. Republicans counter that tackling those shortages are beyond the legislation’s scope and should be dealt with separately.

“I hope and invite the Democrats to come back to the table and support this legislation so that America is prepared to respond to public health threats, from catastrophic natural disaster to biological threats to cyberattacks,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the committee’s chair, said.

Public health experts have called for Congress to add capabilities to the nation’s pandemic readiness, such as helping develop reusable respirators, ensuring that crucial generic drugs are stored in the strategic national stockpile and improving national biosurveillance to detect potential threats.

Global leaders have also voiced concerns about the state of international readiness for the next public health threat.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia, and Helen Clark, former New Zealand prime minister, warned Sunday in an open letter that a planned U.N. meeting on pandemic preparedness set for September and an accompanying political declaration may be insufficient to ensure “sustained highest-level political leadership” to combat pandemic threats.

“We write, with bluntness and urgency, as we are gravely concerned that the opportunity … is being squandered,” wrote Johnson Sirleaf and Clark, who served as co-chairs of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, which was established by the World Health Organization to prepare for future threats.

Today, @MaEllenSirleaf and @HelenClarkNZ wrote an open letter to leaders responsible for the pandemic Political Declaration under negotiation at the #UNGA.



They expressed concern that the opportunity presented was being squandered.



🧵 of text follows. pic.twitter.com/b9ERhALwcH — The Independent Panel (@TheIndPanel) July 9, 2023

“We haven’t had the change to the international system that [will be] necessary to prepare for and respond to the next pandemic,” Alexandra Phelan, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said, listing off possible crisis points. “We have health systems that are incredibly weakened. We have exhausted public health services. We have not resolved some of the key issues … around pathogen sharing, [viral] sequence sharing and … sharing of vaccines diagnostics and therapeutics.”

As head of the new White House office, Friedrichs would help coordinate government-wide efforts to prepare for the next threat. He would also be charged with serving as Biden’s “principal adviser” on pandemic response, a role intended to provide stability and clarity after officials at the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies clashed on decision-making authority in prior health crises.

Kenneth Bernard, a retired U.S. Public Health Service rear admiral who served as a special assistant to the president for security and health during the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, warned that the current structure remains too “balkanized” to allow for clear decision-making. He called for the new White House pandemic office to be combined with the National Security Council role that Friedrichs holds, saying it would help simplify leadership.

“Who’s the CEO of American biosecurity? We don’t have one,” Bernard said.

