Dispute that threatened flow of transplant organs moves to arbitration

A dispute that threatened the flow of organs to a quarter of the nation’s transplant hospitals is heading to arbitration instead of a courtroom, according to the organizations involved. The United Network for Organ Sharing, a nonprofit that operates the U.S. transplant system, and Buckeye Transplant Services, a private company that screens organs for surgeons and hospitals, agreed to try to resolve their differences with an arbitrator, according to a statement posted on Buckeye’s website Thursday. UNOS spokeswoman Anne Paschke confirmed the development in an email.

The matter concerns Buckeye’s use of an automated tool to retrieve data from transplant network computer systems. Transplant officials contend the company is not authorized to access data that way and must request the information from UNOS. Buckeye asserts that post-transplant data belongs to the hospitals. The company is doing nothing wrong in the way it collects it, Buckeye officials have said.

The dispute became a potential threat to patients in late June when UNOS said it would sever Buckeye from DonorNet — the automated system used to offer kidneys, livers, lungs, hearts and other organs to transplant centers — if the company did not change its approach to data retrieval by July 5. That would have effectively put Buckeye out of business and forced the 63 hospitals that rely on Buckeye to determine the suitability of organs to do it themselves or quickly hire another screening company.

Buckeye sued UNOS on July 3, prompting UNOS to offer a two-week delay of its deadline. UNOS then said its rules require arbitration, and Buckeye agreed to that process. An arbitrator has two months to resolve the issue.

Disruption of the flow of organs could have been another blow to the troubled U.S. transplant system. In March, the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees UNOS and the transplant system, announced an overhaul that included breaking up the 37-year monopoly UNOS has held as the network’s operator.

For years, the system has been criticized by some public officials, activists, patients, doctors and others. Nearly 104,000 people are on the waiting list for organs, and 22 die each day. Too many organs are discarded, damaged in transit or simply not collected; faulty technology occasionally jeopardizes transplants; and poor performers face little accountability, congressional investigations have found.

Buckeye, which may bid for part of the contract UNOS now holds, predicted it would prevail in arbitration. “We believe UNOS knows it has gotten this issue wrong,” the company said in the statement posted on its website. “Buckeye fully complies with all applicable laws and privacy protections.”

