Tuberculosis in prisons goes undetected at alarming rates, global data show

In the first global assessment of tuberculosis rates in prisons, researchers estimate that nearly half of the infections go unnoticed, making prisoners nearly 10 times more likely to develop the potentially fatal disease than the overall global population. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I think being in prison is a double punishment,” said Alberto García-Basteiro, an associate research professor at Barcelona Institute for Global Health who was not involved in the study. “One, being deprived of liberty, and second, being exposed to several diseases.”

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which can spread from one person to another through the air. It usually affects the lungs but can spread to other areas of the body, including the spine, kidneys and brain. TB is highly contagious, especially in crowded or confined environments, and without treatment, it can be deadly.

Due to the scarcity of TB data among prisoners worldwide, researchers developed a model to estimate annual rates at the national, regional and global levels across 193 counties. The model is based on several data sets, including TB prevalence and incidence from published research and countries’ federal agencies, as well as the annual number of people incarcerated in each country between 2000 and 2019.

The study estimated a total of 125,105 new cases of TB among 11 million prisoners worldwide in 2019, with only 53 percent being diagnosed.

“The proportion of undiagnosed [prisoners] was higher than I expected,” said Leonardo Martinez, lead author and an epidemiologist at Boston University, indicating the urgent need for health organizations around the world to increase efforts to curb TB spread. “This is probably among the highest rates of TB among any vulnerable population that we know of.”

In the United States, “TB is not the top 25 or 30 concerns on any prison doctor’s mind,” said Alysse Wurcel, a correctional medicine physician at six local jails in Boston. This is primarily because of strict screening and testing measures that have been enforced for decades. However, TB “will be fueled in prisons or jails” in countries with weak public health infrastructure and high levels of poverty, Wurcel said.

The study found that from 2000 to 2019, Africa had the highest rate of new cases, at 2,242 cases per 100,000 people per year. The Eastern Mediterranean region had the lowest, at 793 cases per 100,000 people per year.

“Tuberculosis is the paradigm of an inequity-related disease,” García-Basteiro said. “Those countries with higher socioeconomic conditions and with higher resources have less TB, and there is a direct correlation with, for example, the GDP per capita and tuberculosis incidence.”

Karabo Rafube, a former South African inmate who developed TB in a Johannesburg prison, said he would have died if not for a kind nurse who responded to his second attempt at seeking medical care. Despite being extremely thin and having sores all over his body, Rafube was turned away by a first nurse, he says. The second nurse, however, ensured he was tested and treated.

“If it wasn’t for that Samaritan woman, I wouldn’t be talking to you,” Rafube said. TB testing and treatment “shouldn’t need to depend on one person with a good heart.”

TB versus the pandemic

While there are several reasons for high TB rates in prisons, the researchers found a striking relationship between country-level TB rates and prison overcrowding. This relationship is most evident in the Americas, specifically Central and South America, which, unlike other regions, had an increasing trend in TB incidence from 2000 to 2019, aligning with increases in mass incarceration.

In many countries, individual prison cells can hold anywhere from 20 to 50 people, said Martinez, so if one person is undiagnosed, “it really spreads like wildfire.”

Although annual TB rates for prisoners in the United States are much lower than in other regions of the world, at 17 cases per 100,000 people per year, significant disparities still exist. People imprisoned in the United States are around five to six times more likely to contract TB than the general population, said Martinez.

This disparity may have also been exacerbated by the pandemic. While the study period did not include the years during which the pandemic occurred, the covid-19 pandemic led to significant disruptions in health care systems worldwide, including TB services. TB deaths increased due to reduced access to diagnosis and treatment.

How prisoners were affected, however, remains a mystery.

“There hasn’t been any study that’s looked at TB control in prisons during the covid pandemic,” Martinez said. “There’s a general feeling that it was likely also severely impacted by the covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been good evidence to support that.”

The consequences of prison TB transmission are not felt by prisoners alone. TB “spillover” from prisons to the general public is “very common,” Martinez said. Prison staff, such as correctional officers and administrative personnel, may interact closely with undiagnosed incarcerated individuals and spread the disease outside the prison. Visitors may also become infected without proper control measures in place. Furthermore, undiagnosed prisoners may spread the disease to family, friends and close contacts upon release.

The researchers and Rafube hope this study can be used to motivate global and regional health organizations to monitor TB among incarcerated people the same way they monitor other high-risk populations, such as people living with HIV and their household contacts.

“I believe that prisoners have a right to get treatment and to be screened,” Rafube said, “and it makes me sick when I think about how many people are going through what I went through and they can’t get help.”

